News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/03/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Economy Week Ahead: Trade Data, Beige Book and Jobs Report

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh productivity, jobs and trade data, while China will also release key trade numbers. 

 
U.S., China Close In on Trade Deal

China and the U.S. are in the final stage of completing a trade deal, with Beijing offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Washington considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year. 

 
Even a Cold Economy Could Heat Up the Job Market

Economic growth is expected to slow markedly in the first quarter, but that might not be enough to prevent unemployment from falling. 

 
Investors Scale Back Inflation Bets, Signaling Doubts About Growth

Bets on a pickup in inflation are falling out of favor, underscoring investors' skepticism that the U.S. economy will be able to turn stronger after a soft start to the year. 

 
U.S. Stocks Unchanged on Economic Data

U.S. stocks rebounded Friday, propelled by a rise in energy shares as investors analyzed a batch of new economic data and waited for signs on U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries, Stronger Dollar

Oil prices fell Friday, pulling back after weak U.S. economic data fueled fresh worries about slowing demand. 

 
Fed's Bostic: Inflation to Pick Up

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Friday that wage growth appears to be picking up, and he expects inflation to follow suit later this year. 

 
Inflation Fell Below Fed Target in 2018

Inflation fell short of the Federal Reserve's 2% target in 2018 for a seventh consecutive year, though a closely watched measure of underlying price pressures gained traction in December. 

 
U.S. Factory-Sector Growth Slowed in February

Growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms in February, a sign that the slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade could have clouded the outlook for factories. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the latest week to 843, according to Baker Hughes.

