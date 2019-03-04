Stocks Fall as Investors Pause on Trade

Stocks fell, erasing early gains as investors continued to track trade negotiations between the U.S. and China as the two nations appear to inch closer to a pact.

New Treasury Rules Shape Corporate Tax Break

The Treasury Department proposed the final major international-tax regulation under the 2017 tax law on Monday, outlining how businesses can claim a break related to certain foreign sales.

House Panel Requests Documents From Associates of Trump

Democrats intensified their investigations into President Trump and his associates, with House committees demanding records related to his business dealings, interactions with the Justice Department and communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Libya's Largest Oil Field Restarts Production

Libya's National Oil has restarted limited production at its giant Sharara oil field, following the removal of gunmen who had occupied the field for three months.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell in December

U.S. construction spending fell 0.6% in December from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.293 trillion. Economists surveyed expected a 0.1% increase in December.

As Stock Exchanges Multiply, Miami Wants In on the Game

Miami International Holdings is set to enter the stock-exchange business, planning to launch MIAX Equities Exchange even as some on Wall Street question whether another trading venue is necessary.

Trump's China Deal Could Punish U.S. Allies

America first in a U.S.-China trade deal could deal a serious blow to the economies of friends around the world.

Greece Looks to Borrow Amid Buoyant Markets

Greece said it plans to issue its first 10-year bond in nearly a decade, as the eurozone's most-indebted country emerges from grueling bailouts and taps broad investor appetite for risky debt.

Oil Rises on OPEC Cuts, Trade Hopes

Oil prices rose on further production cuts by OPEC and fresh hopes a U.S.-China trade deal will be reached.

How Activists Buy Two Votes With One Share

If you take big risks with other people's money you should have your own fortune at risk too. Shareholders in targeted companies should think hard about activists' true exposures when assessing their demands.