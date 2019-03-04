China Expects 2019 Economic Growth of 6% to 6.5%

China lowered its economic growth target this year to between 6% and 6.5%, bowing to a deepening slowdown that can't be quickly arrested without aggravating debt levels that are already high.

Greece Looks to Borrow Amid Buoyant Markets

Greece said it plans to issue its first 10-year bond in nearly a decade, as the eurozone's most-indebted country emerges from grueling bailouts and taps broad investor appetite for risky debt.

Libya's Largest Oil Field Restarts Production

Libya's National Oil has restarted limited production at its giant Sharara oil field, following the removal of gunmen who had occupied the field for three months.

Treasurers Consider Changes to Bank Accounts, Cash Pools Ahead of Brexit

A no-deal Brexit could force British and European treasurers to make changes to their bank accounts and cash pools to avoid higher fees and meet regulatory requirements.

South Korea Inflation Hits 2 1/2 -Year Low

South Korea's already subdued headline inflation slowed further last month, with its benchmark index touching a 2 1/2 -year low amid weaker oil and vegetable prices.

U.S. Probes Titanium Imports in Possible Tariff Case

The Commerce Department will look into potential national-security risks in imports of the metal at the request of domestic producer Timet.

Regulators Target Energy-Efficient Home Improvements Loans

Federal regulators are preparing to clamp down on a popular loan program used to finance solar panels and other energy-saving home improvements.

New Treasury Rules Shape Corporate Tax Break

The Treasury Department proposed the final major international-tax regulation under the 2017 tax law on Monday, outlining how businesses can claim a break related to certain foreign sales.

Trump's China Deal Could Punish U.S. Allies

America first in a U.S.-China trade deal could deal a serious blow to the economies of friends around the world.

As Stock Exchanges Multiply, Miami Wants In on the Game

Miami International Holdings is set to enter the stock-exchange business, planning to launch MIAX Equities Exchange even as some on Wall Street question whether another trading venue is necessary.