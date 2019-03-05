Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/05/2019 | 01:16am EST
China Expects 2019 Economic Growth of 6% to 6.5%

China lowered its economic growth target this year to between 6% and 6.5%, bowing to a deepening slowdown that can't be quickly arrested without aggravating debt levels that are already high. 

 
China Commerce Minister Calls on U.S. to Work Together for Trade Deal

China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan urged Washington to work with Beijing as the two countries finalize efforts to reach a trade deal. 

 
Borrowing Costs Tumble Across Emerging Asia as Buyers Embrace Local Bonds

Government bonds in some big Asian countries have been buoyed as part of a Federal Reserve-fueled surge in global markets. Investors say there is still value to be found in local-currency debt, suggesting the rally could run further. 

 
Greece Looks to Borrow Amid Buoyant Markets

Greece said it plans to issue its first 10-year bond in nearly a decade, as the eurozone's most-indebted country emerges from grueling bailouts and taps broad investor appetite for risky debt. 

 
Libya's Largest Oil Field Restarts Production

Libya's National Oil has restarted limited production at its giant Sharara oil field, following the removal of gunmen who had occupied the field for three months. 

 
Treasurers Consider Changes to Bank Accounts, Cash Pools Ahead of Brexit

A no-deal Brexit could force British and European treasurers to make changes to their bank accounts and cash pools to avoid higher fees and meet regulatory requirements. 

 
Reserve Bank of Australia on Hold as Outlook Clouds

Australia's central bank left interest rate on hold Tuesday as expected, but continued to warn about rising risks to the economic outlook. 

 
South Korea Inflation Hits 2 1/2 -Year Low

South Korea's already subdued headline inflation slowed further last month, with its benchmark index touching a 2 1/2 -year low amid weaker oil and vegetable prices. 

 
U.S. Probes Titanium Imports in Possible Tariff Case

The Commerce Department will look into potential national-security risks in imports of the metal at the request of domestic producer Timet. 

 
Regulators Target Energy-Efficient Home Improvements Loans

Federal regulators are preparing to clamp down on a popular loan program used to finance solar panels and other energy-saving home improvements.

