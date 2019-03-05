Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/05/2019 | 03:16pm EST
U.S. Budget Gap Widened in First Four Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget gap widened in the first four months of the fiscal year as tax collections fell and federal spending increased. 

 
U.S. to Trim Trade Privileges for India, Turkey

The Trump administration is planning to scrap India's and Turkey's participation in a privileged trading program that allows certain developing economies to avoid tariffs on some shipments to the U.S. 

 
U.S. Stocks Inch Up as Investors Await Trade Signals

Stocks edged higher, a day after major indexes suffered their worst drop in nearly a month on lingering concerns about global growth and the health of the domestic economy. 

 
U.S. Services Sector Expanded in February

The U.S. services sector expanded at a faster rate in February, showing that a key engine of the economy picked up after an early winter cool down. 

 
Fed Official Watching Corporate Debt Levels for Potential Trouble

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said the rising level of borrowing by nonfinancial companies is something that is increasingly on his radar screen as he looks for factors that could cause trouble in the U.S. economy. 

 
U.S. New Home Sales Rose in December

Sales of new homes in the U.S. rose in December, closing a weak year for the housing market. 

 
Hyperinflation Shatters Venezuelan Manufacturing

Venezuela's 2 million percent rate is ravaging savings and salaries, devastating a once-vibrant manufacturing sector by suppressing consumer demand. 

 
Big-Money Bills Get Little Love-Except in Switzerland

Switzerland's central bank defended its issuance of one-thousand-franc notes, launching a new series when other countries are scaling back big-value bank notes due to worries that they make life easier for criminals. 

 
Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Key Rate On Hold

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its main interest rate on hold at a policy announcement Wednesday in the face of weak domestic growth and uncertainty about the global outlook. 

 
Money Pours Into Russia, China, Uzbekistan as Markets Roar Back

Investors are pouring money into emerging markets at the fastest clip in years, highlighting how many have regained their taste for risk.

