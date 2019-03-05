Log in
03/05/2019
U.S. Stocks Inch Lower as Investors Await Trade Signals

Stocks closed the day with modest losses, a day after major indexes suffered their worst drop in nearly a month on lingering concerns about global growth and the health of the domestic economy. 

 
Democrats Aim for Financial-Transactions Tax

Progressive Democrats renewed their push to curb high-frequency trading, introducing a bill that would impose a 0.1% tax on financial transactions such as stock purchases and derivatives trades. 

 
Wall Street to Tamp Down on Default Insurance Bets

The standard-setters for the derivatives industry plan to limit the use of a product sold to insure against corporate defaults, following disputes over whether some companies engineered a default to trigger payouts to investors. 

 
China Restricts Canadian Grain Processor

China has banned canola imports from the largest Canadian-owned grain processor at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions following the arrest of Huawei Technologies' finance chief. 

 
U.S. Consumers Hit Hardest by Trade Tariffs, Studies Find

The Trump administration's trade initiatives have targeted China and other foreign powers, but it is U.S. consumers who have taken the hit, according to two new studies. 

 
U.S. Budget Gap Widened 77% in First Four Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget gap widened in the first four months of the fiscal year as tax collections fell and federal spending increased. 

 
U.S. to Trim Trade Privileges for India, Turkey

The Trump administration is planning to scrap India's and Turkey's participation in a privileged trading program that allows certain developing economies to avoid tariffs on some shipments to the U.S. 

 
U.S. Services Sector Expanded in February

The U.S. services sector expanded at a faster rate in February, showing that a key engine of the economy picked up after an early winter cool down. 

 
Oil Prices Steady Ahead of U.S. Inventory Data

U.S. oil prices declined slightly, sticking to a narrow trading range as stock markets moved sideways and investors awaited weekly government data on U.S. oil inventories. 

 
Fed Official Watching Corporate Debt Levels for Potential Trouble

Dallas Fed leader Robert Kaplan said the rising level of borrowing by nonfinancial companies is something that is increasingly on his radar screen as he looks for factors that could cause trouble in the U.S. economy.

