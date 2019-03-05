Wall Street to Tamp Down on Default Insurance Bets

The standard-setters for the derivatives industry plan to limit the use of a product sold to insure against corporate defaults, following disputes over whether some companies engineered a default to trigger payouts to investors.

China Restricts Canadian Grain Processor

China has banned canola imports from the largest Canadian-owned grain processor at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions following the arrest of Huawei Technologies' finance chief.

Australia's Economy Slows Sharply

Australia's economy slowed sharply in the second half of 2018, confounding an optimistic message from the country's central bank and stoking the case for interest-rate cuts before the end of the year.

U.S. Consumers Hit Hardest by Trade Tariffs, Studies Find

The Trump administration's trade initiatives have targeted China and other foreign powers, but it is U.S. consumers who have taken the hit, according to two new studies.

U.S. Budget Gap Widened 77% in First Four Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget gap widened in the first four months of the fiscal year as tax collections fell and federal spending increased.

Limits on Wall Street Pay Are Back on Regulators' Agenda

Long-dormant efforts to restrict Wall Street pay are back on the agenda as regulators turn to unfinished business left over from the 2010 financial overhaul.

Democrats Aim for Financial-Transactions Tax

Progressive Democrats renewed their push to curb high-frequency trading, introducing a bill that would impose a 0.1% tax on financial transactions such as stock purchases and derivatives trades.

U.S. to Trim Trade Privileges for India, Turkey

The Trump administration is planning to scrap India's and Turkey's participation in a privileged trading program that allows certain developing economies to avoid tariffs on some shipments to the U.S.

Money Pours Into Russia, China, Uzbekistan as Markets Roar Back

Investors are pouring money into emerging markets at the fastest clip in years, highlighting how many have regained their taste for risk.

Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Key Rate On Hold

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its main interest rate on hold at a policy announcement Wednesday in the face of weak domestic growth and uncertainty about the global outlook.