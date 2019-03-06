Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/06/2019 | 03:16am EST
European Shares to Struggle

Caution is likely to dominate European markets at Wednesday's open, after a slightly weaker finish on Wall Street, and as investors await fresh catalysts including clues on the progress of US-China trade talks. 

 
Wall Street to Tamp Down on Default Insurance Bets

The standard-setters for the derivatives industry plan to limit the use of a product sold to insure against corporate defaults, following disputes over whether some companies engineered a default to trigger payouts to investors. 

 
Chinese Market Rally Helps Trim One Source of Financial Risk

A surging stock market and Beijing's support have helped reduce one vulnerability in China's financial system: widespread borrowing by entrepreneurs against their shareholdings. 

 
China Restricts Canadian Grain Processor

China has banned canola imports from the largest Canadian-owned grain processor at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions following the arrest of Huawei Technologies' finance chief. 

 
China to Roll out More Measures to Attract Foreign Investment

China is set to roll out more measures to attract foreign investment, said a senior official on Wednesday, on the back of an economic slowdown and an unresolved trade conflict with the U.S. 

 
Australia's Economy Slows Sharply

Australia's economy slowed sharply in the second half of 2018, confounding an optimistic message from the country's central bank and stoking the case for interest-rate cuts before the end of the year. 

 
Qatar to Sell Dollar Bonds for Second Straight Year

The tiny emirate is joining the rush of emerging markets borrowing from yield-hungry investors and looking to sell bonds maturing in 2024, 2029 and 2049. 

 
U.S. Consumers Hit Hardest by Trade Tariffs, Studies Find

The Trump administration's trade initiatives have targeted China and other foreign powers, but it is U.S. consumers who have taken the hit, according to two new studies. 

 
U.S. Budget Gap Widened 77% in First Four Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget gap widened in the first four months of the fiscal year as tax collections fell and federal spending increased. 

 
Limits on Wall Street Pay Are Back on Regulators' Agenda

Long-dormant efforts to restrict Wall Street pay are back on the agenda as regulators turn to unfinished business left over from the 2010 financial overhaul.

