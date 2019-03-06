Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/06/2019 | 11:16am EST
U.S. Trade Deficit in Goods Hits Record

The U.S. posted its widest monthly trade gap since 2008 in December and a record annual deficit in goods as sturdy economic growth underpinned higher spending by American consumers and businesses. 

 
U.S. Stocks Move Slightly Lower

U.S. stocks edged lower, falling for the third consecutive session as analysts looked ahead to an update on global trade policy and Friday's jobs report. 

 
Startup Stock Exchange Builds Executive Team With Nasdaq Hires

The hires show that the Wall Street-backed startup is making progress in its effort to take on NYSE, Nasdaq and Cboe. 

 
Oil Edges Down on Signs of Climbing Inventories

Oil prices edged lower, weighed down by signs of a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and a stronger U.S. dollar. 

 
Muni Bonds Enjoy Historic Run Despite Tax Overhaul

Municipal bonds are enjoying their strongest start to a year since at least 2006, defying expectations that President Trump's sweeping tax overhaul would depress demand in the market. 

 
Fed's About-Face Hits Short-Term Bond Investments

Investors are liquidating their investments in funds that own some of the safest short-term debt and buying stocks and longer-term bonds, yet another sign that the dovish stance by central bankers is stoking appetite for risk. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Deal Expected to Give Limited Boost to Growth

The global economy is unlikely to receive a big boost from a trade agreement between the U.S. and China, since it will likely leave much uncertainty over future economic relations between the two, the OECD said. 

 
Chinese Market Rally Helps Trim One Source of Financial Risk

A surging stock market and Beijing's support have helped reduce one vulnerability in China's financial system: widespread borrowing by entrepreneurs against their shareholdings. 

 
Surging Foreign Activity in Chinese Stocks Will Test Beijing

A trading link with Hong Kong is enabling ever higher foreign ownership of Chinese shares. Its growing success will pose more questions about how it operates. 

 
China Hits Off Switch on Laser Stock Beloved by Foreigners

China has barred foreigners from buying more shares in a Shenzhen-listed laser specialist, after global investors got close to breaching the country's 30% cap on international ownership for any single stock.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47aEUROPEAN AGENDA ON MIGRATION : EU needs to sustain progress made over the last 4 years
PU
11:47aGARY PHILBIN : Dollar Tree to Close, Rebrand Nearly 600 Family Dollar Stores--2nd Update
DJ
11:45aBank of Canada Holds Key Rate At 1.75% -- Update
DJ
11:44aStocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:44aGlobal stocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:42aStocks continue to sputter, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
11:37aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 06, 2019 2017 Annual Wholesale Trade Survey According to estimates from the Annual Wholesale Trade Survey (AWTS), .U.S. wholesalers experienced a 5.9 percent increase in sales in 2017.
PU
11:37aAMENDMENTS 002-004 - REPORT ON EUROPEAN SEMESTER FOR ECONOMIC POLICY COORDINATION : Employment and Social Aspects in the Annual Growth Survey 2019 - A8-0162/2019(002-004)
PU
11:37aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - INTERIM REPORT on the proposal for a Council Regulation on the establishment of the European Monetary Fund - A8-0087/2019(001-001)
PU
11:37aAAM STATEMENT : Trade Deficit Hits Record High in 2018
PU
