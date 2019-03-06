Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/06/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Regulators Move to Ease Crisis-Era Levers Over Financial Firms

Regulators took steps to dial back scrutiny of big U.S. banks, asset managers and insurance companies, easing policies set up after the financial crisis. 

 
Fed's Beige Book: Shutdown Slowed Economic Activity in Some Areas

Economic activity expanded across the U.S. at the beginning of 2019, with many parts of the country noting the government shutdown led to slower economic activity, according to a Federal Reserve report. 

 
Fed's Williams Says Central Bank Will Consider Range of Data to Chart Course

New York Fed President John Williams said that while the outlook for the U.S. economy is solid, the uncertainty about what lies ahead limits the guidance he can provide. 

 
The Real Reason the Unemployment Rate Isn't Lower

The two surveys upon which the U.S. government's monthly employment report is based have been in disagreement. Should that signal a drop in unemployment to come, the Fed may depart from its wait-and-see policy stance. 

 
Trump Administration Looks to Jump Start Interstate Health-Insurance Sales

The Trump administration is weighing new ways to spur the sale of health insurance across state lines, a long-held goal of President Trump and congressional Republicans that has so far failed to gain much traction. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit in Goods Hits Record

The U.S. trade deficit in goods reached a record in 2018, defying President Trump's efforts to narrow the gap, as imports jumped and some exports got hammered by retaliation against U.S. tariffs. 

 
Bank of Canada Holds Key Rate at 1.75%

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady at 1.75% as weaker global and domestic growth prospects prompted policy makers to express more caution about the pace of future rate increases. 

 
Startup Stock Exchange Builds Executive Team With Nasdaq Hires

The hires show that the Wall Street-backed startup is making progress in its effort to take on NYSE, Nasdaq and Cboe. 

 
U.S. Stocks Continue to Slide

U.S. stocks fell for a third consecutive session, continuing a recent pullback as analysts looked ahead to an update on global trade policy and Friday's jobs report. 

 
U.S. Oil Prices Decline on Inventories, Trade Deficit

U.S. benchmark oil prices declined following a pair of bearish reports from Washington, one showing a large rise in domestic inventories of crude oil, and another showing the U.S. trade deficit hit a 10-year high.

