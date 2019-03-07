Fed's Brainard Adjusts Outlook to Fewer Rate Increases

Fed governor Lael Brainard said an apparent slowing in the global economy, other risks to U.S. economic growth and high uncertainty bolster the case for fewer interest-rate increases this year than she had previously expected.

U.S. Stocks Fall After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures

Equities slid after the European Central Bank unveiled plans for fresh measures to stimulate the weakening eurozone economy.

ECB to Launch New Stimulus in Major Policy Reversal

The European Central Bank unveiled plans for fresh measures to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy less than three months after phasing out a $2.9 trillion bond-buying program.

Stock-Market Volatility Takes a Bite Out of U.S. Households' Net Worth

The total net worth of U.S. households dropped by $3.73 trillion during the fourth quarter of 2018, as stock-market turbulence hit Americans' wealth.

Citadel Closing Stock-Focused Aptigon Unit

Citadel is closing one of its stock-focused units, Aptigon Capital. The firm, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has gained a reputation for rapid change at its business units and within its executive levels.

Vanguard to Roll Out Its First Actively Managed ESG Fund

Vanguard Group is launching its first actively managed environmental, social and governance-focused equity fund, as the asset manager looks to complement its existing ESG portfolio of low-cost, index-based offerings.

Productivity Growth Shows Signs of Long-Awaited Strength

U.S. worker productivity, an important driver of wage and output growth, is showing glimmers of recovery after years of subdued increases that held back the economy.

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week.

CFPB Chief Sees Role for Companies in Preventing Consumer Harm

The Trump administration's new consumer-finance chief said she wants to work with businesses to prevent harm to consumers, pledging a collaborative approach to policing financial companies.

Mexico's Inflation Slowed in February on Lower Food Prices

A drop in food prices in February caused Mexico's inflation to ease to its slowest rate in more than two years, fueling expectations that the central bank's next move will be to cut interest rates.