Trump Administration Proposes Expanding Overtime Coverage

The Labor Department is proposing a rule that would raise the salary threshold for overtime eligibility to $35,308 from the current $23,660 a year, potentially expanding the pool of covered employees by 1.3 million.

U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures

Equities slid after the European Central Bank unveiled plans for fresh measures to stimulate the weakening eurozone economy.

Slow Growth Prods Central Banks

The European Central Bank made a U-turn with new plans to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy, while Federal Reserve officials signaled increasing reluctance to raise U.S. interest rates at all, as evidence mounts of a slowing global economy.

Trump Administration Weighs Publicizing Rates Hospitals Negotiate With Insurers

The Trump administration is exploring whether to require hospitals and other health care providers to publicly disclose the secretly negotiated prices they charge insurers for services, a move that could lower the cost of copayments and deductibles.

Fed's Brainard Adjusts Outlook to Fewer Rate Increases

Fed governor Lael Brainard said an apparent slowing in the global economy, other risks to U.S. economic growth and high uncertainty bolster the case for fewer interest-rate increases this year than she had previously expected.

ECB to Launch New Stimulus in Major Policy Reversal

The European Central Bank unveiled plans for fresh measures to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy less than three months after phasing out a $2.9 trillion bond-buying program.

Stock-Market Volatility Takes a Bite Out of U.S. Households' Net Worth

The total net worth of U.S. households dropped by $3.73 trillion during the fourth quarter of 2018, as stock-market turbulence hit Americans' wealth.

Citadel Closing Stock-Focused Aptigon Unit

Citadel is closing one of its stock-focused units, Aptigon Capital. The firm, one of the world's largest hedge funds, has gained a reputation for rapid change at its business units and within its executive levels.

Vanguard to Roll Out Its First Actively Managed ESG Fund

Vanguard Group is launching its first actively managed environmental, social and governance-focused equity fund, as the asset manager looks to complement its existing ESG portfolio of low-cost, index-based offerings.

Productivity Growth Shows Signs of Long-Awaited Strength

U.S. worker productivity, an important driver of wage and output growth, is showing glimmers of recovery after years of subdued increases that held back the economy.