News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/07/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Japan's Economy Grew Slightly Faster Than Initial Estimate in Oct-Dec

Japan's economy grew at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated in the October-December quarter due to stronger-than-expected capital spending by companies, government data showed Friday. 

 
No-Deal Brexit Could Spur U.K. Goodwill Impairments

A no-deal Brexit, which could drive a decline in U.K. economic activity, could also dent the value of recent deals struck by British firms and trigger a wave of goodwill impairments. 

 
Slow Growth Prods Central Banks

The European Central Bank made a U-turn with new plans to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy, while Federal Reserve officials signaled increasing reluctance to raise U.S. interest rates at all, as evidence mounts of a slowing global economy. 

 
Fed's Brainard Adjusts Outlook to Fewer Rate Increases

Fed governor Lael Brainard said an apparent slowing in the global economy, other risks to U.S. economic growth and high uncertainty bolster the case for fewer interest-rate increases this year than she had previously expected. 

 
ECB to Launch New Stimulus in Major Policy Reversal

The European Central Bank unveiled plans for fresh measures to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy less than three months after phasing out a $2.9 trillion bond-buying program. 

 
Stock-Market Volatility Takes a Bite Out of U.S. Households' Net Worth

The total net worth of U.S. households dropped by $3.73 trillion during the fourth quarter of 2018, as stock-market turbulence hit Americans' wealth. 

 
Trump Administration Proposes Expanding Overtime Coverage

The Labor Department is proposing a rule that would raise the salary threshold for overtime eligibility to $35,308 from the current $23,660 a year, potentially expanding the pool of covered employees by 1.3 million. 

 
Trump Administration Weighs Publicizing Rates Hospitals Negotiate With Insurers

The Trump administration is exploring whether to require hospitals and other health-care providers to publicly disclose the secretly negotiated prices they charge insurers for services, a move that could lower the cost of copayments and deductibles. 

 
Consumer-Finance Watchdog: Firms Have Role in Policing Themselves

The Trump administration's new consumer-finance chief said she wants to work with businesses to prevent harm to consumers, pledging a collaborative approach to policing financial companies. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Lower After the ECB Launches Fresh Stimulus Measures

Equities slid after the European Central Bank unveiled plans for fresh measures to stimulate the weakening eurozone economy.

HOT NEWS
