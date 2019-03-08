Chinese Exports Plunge as Slowdown Deepens

China's exports fell sharply last month, adding to headwinds for the world's second-largest economy as officials struggle to arrest a slowdown.

China's Amazing Collapsing Exports

The timing of the new year holiday had a big impact on China's February trade data. The broader picture still isn't very encouraging.

U.S.-China Trade Deal Isn't Imminent, Branstad Says

The U.S. and China have yet to set a date for a summit to resolve their trade dispute, the U.S. ambassador to China said, as neither side feels an agreement is imminent.

Europe Faces Fresh Blow as China Exports Sink

European shares are likely to retreat again on Friday after Chinese exports slide, reinforcing fears of a global economic slowdown.

German Manufacturing Orders Plunge

German manufacturing orders plunged at the start of the year, but orders in December were revised sharply higher due to the late reporting of large tickets.

Japan's Economy Grew Slightly Faster Than Initial Estimate in Oct-Dec

Japan's economy grew at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated in the October-December quarter due to stronger-than-expected capital spending by companies, government data showed Friday.

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Stage Major Rally in 2019

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. have staged a sharp comeback, buoyed by more supportive policies in the world's top two economies and signs of resilience among Chinese consumers.

No-Deal Brexit Could Spur U.K. Goodwill Impairments

A no-deal Brexit, which could drive a decline in U.K. economic activity, could also dent the value of recent deals struck by British firms and trigger a wave of goodwill impairments.

Slow Growth Prods Central Banks

The European Central Bank made a U-turn with new plans to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy, while Federal Reserve officials signaled increasing reluctance to raise U.S. interest rates at all, as evidence mounts of a slowing global economy.

Fed's Brainard Adjusts Outlook to Fewer Rate Increases

Fed governor Lael Brainard said an apparent slowing in the global economy, other risks to U.S. economic growth and high uncertainty bolster the case for fewer interest-rate increases this year than she had previously expected.