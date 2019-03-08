U.S.-China Trade Deal Isn't Imminent, Envoy Says

The U.S. and China have yet to set a date for a summit to resolve their trade dispute, the U.S. ambassador to China said, as neither side feels an agreement is imminent.

China's Amazing Collapsing Exports

The timing of the new year holiday had a big impact on China's February trade data. The broader picture still isn't very encouraging.

German Manufacturing Orders Plunge

German manufacturing orders plunged at the start of the year, but orders in December were revised sharply higher due to the late reporting of large tickets.

Europe Has Outsourced Economic Policy to China

With little room to tweak economic policy, what happens in Europe increasingly depends on political decisions in Beijing.

LME Considers Loosening Storage Rules

The London Metal Exchange may ease storage rules to help prevent manipulation of base-metal prices, LME CEO Matt Chamberlain said.

Chinese Shares Suffer Worst Day in Five Months as Exports Slump

Global stocks slid as Chinese shares suffered their worst day since October after weak exports data added to renewed concerns about the health of the world economy.

Japan's Economy Grew Slightly Faster Than Initial Estimate in Oct-Dec

Japan's economy grew at a slightly faster pace than initially estimated in the October-December quarter due to stronger-than-expected capital spending by companies, government data showed Friday.

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Stage Major Rally in 2019

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. have staged a sharp comeback, buoyed by more supportive policies in the world's top two economies and signs of resilience among Chinese consumers.

No-Deal Brexit Could Spur U.K. Goodwill Impairments

A no-deal Brexit, which could drive a decline in U.K. economic activity, could also dent the value of recent deals struck by British firms and trigger a wave of goodwill impairments.

Slow Growth Prods Central Banks

The European Central Bank made a U-turn with new plans to stimulate the eurozone's faltering economy, while Federal Reserve officials signaled increasing reluctance to raise U.S. interest rates at all, as evidence mounts of a slowing global economy.