News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/08/2019 | 11:16am EST
U.S. Hiring Growth Slowed in February

Hiring growth slowed sharply in February, though strong wage growth and robust job gains in earlier months suggest the U.S. still has significant momentum. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Jumped in January

Home building in the U.S. rose robustly in January, a sign the housing market gained momentum in early 2019 as mortgage rates eased. 

 
U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks extended declines for the week, setting major indexes up for their worst week since December, after data showed hiring growth slowed significantly in February. 

 
Why Retail Stocks Keep Blowing Up

Information can be a double-edged sword on Wall Street. Nowhere is that more evident than in the troubled retail industry. 

 
Inside a Decadelong Bull Run

The U.S. bull market turns 10 years old Saturday, underscoring the resilience of a rally that has persisted despite tepid global growth, anxieties about central bank policies and mounting trade tensions. 

 
Canada Posts Another Surprise Jobs-Market Gain

The Canadian economy added a net 55,900 jobs in February, all of them full-time, as the labor market continued to outperform in the face of a weakening domestic outlook. 

 
Fears of Softer Global Growth Hurt Oil

Oil prices fell Friday after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data pointed to slowing global economic growth. 

 
China Pushes Ahead With New Foreign-Investment Law

China's legislature made scant changes to a proposed law on foreign investment criticized by business groups as vague, as Beijing hurries the bill's passage to ease trade tensions with the U.S. 

 
Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas Stocks

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund took a major step toward selling off some of its substantial holdings in oil-and-gas companies, a move to shield the oil-rich nation from the risk of permanently lower crude prices. 

 
SEC Chief Wants Smaller Investors to Have Better Stock Data

The government wants smaller investors to have better access to real-time stock-price information, reducing the advantage big firms have in paying for faster stock-data feeds, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said.

11:47aWhat If This Jobs Report Is no Fluke?
DJ
11:45aCOLORADO DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : 3/8/2019 Commissioner of Agriculture to Tour Eastern Colorado Farms
PU
11:40aNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : 2018 Crude Oil Annual Export Summary
PU
11:38aWall Street drops on paltry jobs growth, global slowdown worries
RE
11:35aWORST START TO YEAR FOR EQUITY FLOWS SINCE 2008 : Baml
RE
11:30aCanada court rejects bid by SNC-Lavalin to review decision for trial
RE
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 142-142 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(142-142)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 079-079 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on combating fraud and counterfeiting of non-cash means of payment and replacing Council Framework Decision 2001/413/JHA - A8-0276/2018(079-079)
PU
11:30aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 144-144 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on unfair trading practices in business-to-business relationships in the food supply chain - A8-0309/2018(144-144)
PU
11:27aEXCLUSIVE : Apax tests appetite for $1.6 billion sale of IT firm Engineering - sources
RE
