U.S. Hiring Growth Slowed in February

Hiring growth slowed sharply in February, though strong wage growth and robust job gains in earlier months suggest the U.S. still has significant momentum.

U.S. Housing Starts Jumped in January

Home building in the U.S. rose robustly in January, a sign the housing market gained momentum in early 2019 as mortgage rates eased.

U.S. Stocks Open Lower After Jobs Report

U.S. stocks extended declines for the week, setting major indexes up for their worst week since December, after data showed hiring growth slowed significantly in February.

Why Retail Stocks Keep Blowing Up

Information can be a double-edged sword on Wall Street. Nowhere is that more evident than in the troubled retail industry.

Inside a Decadelong Bull Run

The U.S. bull market turns 10 years old Saturday, underscoring the resilience of a rally that has persisted despite tepid global growth, anxieties about central bank policies and mounting trade tensions.

Canada Posts Another Surprise Jobs-Market Gain

The Canadian economy added a net 55,900 jobs in February, all of them full-time, as the labor market continued to outperform in the face of a weakening domestic outlook.

Fears of Softer Global Growth Hurt Oil

Oil prices fell Friday after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data pointed to slowing global economic growth.

China Pushes Ahead With New Foreign-Investment Law

China's legislature made scant changes to a proposed law on foreign investment criticized by business groups as vague, as Beijing hurries the bill's passage to ease trade tensions with the U.S.

Norway's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves Toward Divesting From Oil, Gas Stocks

Norway's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund took a major step toward selling off some of its substantial holdings in oil-and-gas companies, a move to shield the oil-rich nation from the risk of permanently lower crude prices.

SEC Chief Wants Smaller Investors to Have Better Stock Data

The government wants smaller investors to have better access to real-time stock-price information, reducing the advantage big firms have in paying for faster stock-data feeds, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said.