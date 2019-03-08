Regulators Eye Another Rewrite of Volcker Trading Restrictions

What was supposed to be Volcker 2.0-a more industry-friendly version of postcrisis Wall Street trading restrictions-could be replaced with a third try by regulators.

U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Decline

Major U.S. stock indexes fell, notching their worst week since December, as swelling concerns about slowing global growth further hindered this year's rally.

U.S. Hiring Growth Slowed in February

Hiring growth slowed sharply in February, though strong wage growth and robust job gains in earlier months suggest the U.S. still has significant momentum.

Prosecutors Accuse OneCoin Leader, Founder of Operating 'Pyramid Scheme'

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan unsealed charges against the leaders of cryptocurrency company OneCoin Ltd., accusing them of operating a world-wide pyramid scheme and defrauding investors of billions of dollars.

U.S. Housing Starts Jumped in January

Home building in the U.S. rose robustly in January, a sign the housing market gained momentum in early 2019 as mortgage rates eased.

Why Retail Stocks Keep Blowing Up

Information can be a double-edged sword on Wall Street. Nowhere is that more evident than in the troubled retail industry.

Inside a Decadelong Bull Run

The U.S. bull market turns 10 years old Saturday, underscoring the resilience of a rally that has persisted despite tepid global growth, anxieties about central bank policies and mounting trade tensions.

Canada Posts Another Surprise Jobs-Market Gain

The Canadian economy added a net 55,900 jobs in February, all of them full-time, as the labor market continued to outperform in the face of a weakening domestic outlook.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 9 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 9 this week to 834, Baker Hughes reported.

Fears of Softer Global Growth Hurt Oil

Oil ended lower Friday after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data pointed to slowing global economic growth.