Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:16pm EST
Regulators Eye Another Rewrite of Volcker Trading Restrictions

What was supposed to be Volcker 2.0-a more industry-friendly version of postcrisis Wall Street trading restrictions-could be replaced with a third try by regulators. 

 
U.S. Stocks Post Weekly Decline

Major U.S. stock indexes fell, notching their worst week since December, as swelling concerns about slowing global growth further hindered this year's rally. 

 
U.S. Hiring Growth Slowed in February

Hiring growth slowed sharply in February, though strong wage growth and robust job gains in earlier months suggest the U.S. still has significant momentum. 

 
Prosecutors Accuse OneCoin Leader, Founder of Operating 'Pyramid Scheme'

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan unsealed charges against the leaders of cryptocurrency company OneCoin Ltd., accusing them of operating a world-wide pyramid scheme and defrauding investors of billions of dollars. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Jumped in January

Home building in the U.S. rose robustly in January, a sign the housing market gained momentum in early 2019 as mortgage rates eased. 

 
Why Retail Stocks Keep Blowing Up

Information can be a double-edged sword on Wall Street. Nowhere is that more evident than in the troubled retail industry. 

 
Inside a Decadelong Bull Run

The U.S. bull market turns 10 years old Saturday, underscoring the resilience of a rally that has persisted despite tepid global growth, anxieties about central bank policies and mounting trade tensions. 

 
Canada Posts Another Surprise Jobs-Market Gain

The Canadian economy added a net 55,900 jobs in February, all of them full-time, as the labor market continued to outperform in the face of a weakening domestic outlook. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Down by 9 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 9 this week to 834, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
Fears of Softer Global Growth Hurt Oil

Oil ended lower Friday after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data pointed to slowing global economic growth.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Tribunal Initiates Expiry Review—Aluminum Extrusions from China
PU
05:55pICYMI : API President and CEO Mike Sommers featured on S&P Global Platts' Capitol Crude podcast
PU
05:50pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : Drilling Permits and Completions Statistics for February 2019
PU
05:50pTEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSION OF TEXAS : Oil and Gas Production Statistics for December 2018
PU
05:45pIconic Barbie doll celebrates 60 years of evolution
RE
05:38pWall Street's oldest-ever bull market turns 10 years old
RE
05:34pHammond sees more spending, tax cuts if Brexit deal done - FT
RE
05:30pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV Dividend Index
PU
05:30pNOTICE : S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index
PU
05:30pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Rebalancing Results for the /BMV China SX20 Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual Ge..
2HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability
3CONDUENT INC : WOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
4AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
5COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.