News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/10/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Chinese Economic Data and More

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on retail sales, while China will release a combination of economic data for January and February. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now. 

 
Energy Leaders Convene in Texas as U.S. Oil and Gas Output Surges

America's growth as an oil and gas superpower, and the uncertainties companies face due to disruptive technologies and regulations, are set to be buzzy topics at the annual CERAWeek conference, starting Monday. 

 
Central Banks Play a Game of Risk Management

The world's central banks, boxed in with few policy tools available, are engaged in a major policy reversal to ensure major economies don't sink into unexpected recession. 

 
U.S., China Near Currency Deal

China's top central banker signaled that Beijing and Washington are getting close to reaching a currency deal as part of their negotiations to settle a trade battle. As part of the deal, Beijing has vowed not to devalue the yuan to help exports. 

 
How Big Tech Has Powered Global Stocks

Profits at Facebook, Alibaba and others are boosting stocks that got walloped last year. 

 
Riskier Stocks Are Paying Off

Investors are snapping up shares of companies with weak earnings, a sign many have shaken off last year's jitters and are ready to re-embrace riskier stocks in pursuit of outsize gains. 

 
Technology ETF Celebrates Milestone Birthday

The Invesco QQQ Trust, the exchange-traded fund that was once practically synonymous with the dot-com boom and bust, turns 20 years old this week. 

 
Chinese Banks Scaled Back Lending in February, PBOC Says

Chinese banks sharply scaled back lending in February after issuing record-high loans at the start of the year, according to official data released on Sunday. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks Hit a Bump

A U.S.-China trade accord is facing a new roadblock, as Chinese officials balk at committing to a presidential summit until the two countries have a firm deal in hand, according to people familiar with Beijing's thinking.

