News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/11/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Chinese Economic Data and More

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on retail sales, while China will release a combination of economic data for January and February. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now. 

 
U.S., China Near Currency Deal

China's top central banker signaled that Beijing and Washington are getting close to reaching a currency deal as part of their negotiations to settle a trade battle. As part of the deal, Beijing has vowed not to devalue the yuan to help exports. 

 
U.N. Report Finds North Korea Eludes Sanctions

North Korea has punched a hole in the web of United Nations sanctions intended to pressure Pyongyang to give up its nuclear-weapons programs and long-range missiles, a report to the U.N. Security Council finds. 

 
Energy Leaders Convene in Texas as U.S. Oil and Gas Output Surges

America's growth as an oil and gas superpower, and the uncertainties companies face due to disruptive technologies and regulations, are set to be buzzy topics at the annual CERAWeek conference, starting Monday. 

 
Central Banks Play a Game of Risk Management

The world's central banks, boxed in with few policy tools available, are engaged in a major policy reversal to ensure major economies don't sink into unexpected recession. 

 
Europe's Most Important Bond Edges Back Toward Negative Territory

Germany's 10-year government bonds, known as bunds, yielded as little as 0.04% recently, a microscopic return for investors and a sign of the increasingly bleak outlook for the European economy. 

 
How Big Tech Has Powered Global Stocks

Profits at Facebook, Alibaba and others are boosting stocks that got walloped last year. 

 
Riskier Stocks Are Paying Off

Investors are snapping up shares of companies with weak earnings, a sign many have shaken off last year's jitters and are ready to re-embrace riskier stocks in pursuit of outsize gains. 

 
Technology ETF Celebrates Milestone Birthday

The Invesco QQQ Trust, the exchange-traded fund that was once practically synonymous with the dot-com boom and bust, turns 20 years old this week.

