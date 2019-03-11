Europe Seen Higher as Powell Reassures

European shares should open on a firmer footing following Jerome Powell's reassurance on interest rates, while sterling remains under pressure at the start of another big week for Brexit.

Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Chinese Economic Data and More

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on retail sales, while China will release a combination of economic data for January and February.

Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now.

U.S., China Near Currency Deal

China's top central banker signaled that Beijing and Washington are getting close to reaching a currency deal as part of their negotiations to settle a trade battle. As part of the deal, Beijing has vowed not to devalue the yuan to help exports.

No-Deal Brexit Could Cause Cash-Flow Problems for U.K. Suppliers

European businesses are expected to press U.K. suppliers for discounts, delay payments or search for alternative sources if border delays arise as a result of Brexit.

Bid to Lure Biotech Listings From U.S. Falls Flat

Hong Kong's stock exchange revamped its listing rules last April, allowing fledgling biotechnology companies to list before they turn a profit. It has hosted six such initial public offerings since.

U.N. Report Finds North Korea Eludes Sanctions

North Korea has punched a hole in the web of United Nations sanctions intended to pressure Pyongyang to give up its nuclear-weapons programs and long-range missiles, a report to the U.N. Security Council finds.

Energy Leaders Convene in Texas as U.S. Oil and Gas Output Surges

America's growth as an oil and gas superpower, and the uncertainties companies face due to disruptive technologies and regulations, are set to be buzzy topics at the annual CERAWeek conference, starting Monday.

Central Banks Play a Game of Risk Management

The world's central banks, boxed in with few policy tools available, are engaged in a major policy reversal to ensure major economies don't sink into unexpected recession.

Europe's Most Important Bond Edges Back Toward Negative Territory

Germany's 10-year government bonds, known as bunds, yielded as little as 0.04% recently, a microscopic return for investors and a sign of the increasingly bleak outlook for the European economy.