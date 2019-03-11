Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Europe Seen Higher as Powell Reassures

European shares should open on a firmer footing following Jerome Powell's reassurance on interest rates, while sterling remains under pressure at the start of another big week for Brexit. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Chinese Economic Data and More

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on retail sales, while China will release a combination of economic data for January and February. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now. 

 
U.S., China Near Currency Deal

China's top central banker signaled that Beijing and Washington are getting close to reaching a currency deal as part of their negotiations to settle a trade battle. As part of the deal, Beijing has vowed not to devalue the yuan to help exports. 

 
No-Deal Brexit Could Cause Cash-Flow Problems for U.K. Suppliers

European businesses are expected to press U.K. suppliers for discounts, delay payments or search for alternative sources if border delays arise as a result of Brexit. 

 
Bid to Lure Biotech Listings From U.S. Falls Flat

Hong Kong's stock exchange revamped its listing rules last April, allowing fledgling biotechnology companies to list before they turn a profit. It has hosted six such initial public offerings since. 

 
U.N. Report Finds North Korea Eludes Sanctions

North Korea has punched a hole in the web of United Nations sanctions intended to pressure Pyongyang to give up its nuclear-weapons programs and long-range missiles, a report to the U.N. Security Council finds. 

 
Energy Leaders Convene in Texas as U.S. Oil and Gas Output Surges

America's growth as an oil and gas superpower, and the uncertainties companies face due to disruptive technologies and regulations, are set to be buzzy topics at the annual CERAWeek conference, starting Monday. 

 
Central Banks Play a Game of Risk Management

The world's central banks, boxed in with few policy tools available, are engaged in a major policy reversal to ensure major economies don't sink into unexpected recession. 

 
Europe's Most Important Bond Edges Back Toward Negative Territory

Germany's 10-year government bonds, known as bunds, yielded as little as 0.04% recently, a microscopic return for investors and a sign of the increasingly bleak outlook for the European economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:58aBoeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash
RE
03:58aEthiopian Airlines grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet
RE
03:52aChallenger banks Charter Court, OneSavings confirm merger talks
RE
03:51aOil gains as Saudi stands by OPEC supply cuts, U.S. rig activity drops
RE
03:49aPre-recession signals lurk in UK jobs data - research
RE
03:47aGerman industrial output falls unexpectedly in January
RE
03:37aBank of France trims first-quarter French growth forecast to 0.3 percent
RE
03:33aS.Africa's Absa to pay higher dividend despite FY earnings drop
RE
03:32aBarclays Bank Kenya says 2018 full year pre-tax profit rises to 10.65 bln shillings
RE
03:30aS.Africa's Old Mutual FY profit drops; co plans $138 mln buyback
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : seeks £110m deal to fend off Ashley's bold advances
5Italy wants to sign Belt and Road deal to help exports - deputy PM

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.