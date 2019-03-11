Global Stocks Rise to Start the Week

Global stocks climbed after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and signals that the U.S. and China were nearing a currency deal that could pave the way for a resolution to their yearlong trade battle.

China Car Sales Keep Skidding

Auto sales in China continued their downhill run into February, declining for the eighth consecutive month.

Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Retail Sales, Chinese Economic Data and More

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on retail sales, while China will release a combination of economic data for January and February.

Index Futures Set to Further Pry Open Chinese Markets

Global investors could soon have an easier way to make bets on or against China's stock market, with Hong Kong's exchange planning to offer futures trading tied to mainland shares.

German Industrial Output Falls

German industrial production dropped in January, missing forecasts, and exports were flat, a sign that Europe's largest economy continues to flounder.

Second Wave of U.S. Shale Revolution Is Coming, Says IEA

The U.S. is on track to become a net petroleum exporter by 2021 and will soon after surpass Russia and rival Saudi Arabia, currently the world's largest oil exporter, the International Energy Agency said Monday.

Fed Chairman Powell Sees No Need to Change Rate Policy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a '60 Minutes' interview that the U.S. economic outlook is favorable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now.

U.S., China Near Currency Deal

China's top central banker signaled that Beijing and Washington are getting close to reaching a currency deal as part of their negotiations to settle a trade battle. As part of the deal, Beijing has vowed not to devalue the yuan to help exports.

No-Deal Brexit Could Cause Cash-Flow Problems for U.K. Suppliers

European businesses are expected to press U.K. suppliers for discounts, delay payments or search for alternative sources if border delays arise as a result of Brexit.

Bid to Lure Biotech Listings From U.S. Falls Flat

Hong Kong's stock exchange revamped its listing rules last April, allowing fledgling biotechnology companies to list before they turn a profit. It has hosted six such initial public offerings since.