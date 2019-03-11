Firms to Pay $125 Million to Clients Over Fee-Disclosure Practices

Almost 80 investment advisory firms-including divisions of Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank-agreed to pay back over $125 million to clients who were steered into higher-cost mutual funds without adequate disclosure.

Tech Gains Lift Stock Benchmarks

U.S. stocks climbed at the start of the week, powered by gains in the technology sector and signals that the U.S. and China were nearing a currency deal. But a drop in shares of Boeing hurt the Dow industrials.

May Grasps Again for Winning Brexit Divorce Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May flew to Strasbourg, France, on Monday in a last-minute bid to secure concessions from senior European Union officials and bolster her chances of getting Parliament to approve the Brexit divorce agreement on Tuesday.

White House Proposes $4.7 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2020

The Trump administration proposed a $4.7 trillion budget that would sharply reduce spending on safety-net and discretionary programs.

Top Oil Execs Call For Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten Industry

Some of the world's top oil executives plan a call to action at a premier industry conference this week, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

European Creditors Freeze Funds for Greece as Overhauls Stall

Eurozone finance ministers delayed the release of EUR1 billion ($1.12 billion) of funding for Greece, in a sign of European concern that Athens is backing away from promised economic overhauls as elections approach.

Drop In February Inflation Expectations, N.Y. Fed Report Says

Nearly a year's worth of stability in the public's inflation expectations gave way in February, raising questions about the future of price pressures and further boosting doubt over the prospect of more Federal Reserve rate rises.

Retail Sales Rose Modestly in January

Consumer spending recovered only modestly at the start of the year, signaling a slowdown in economic growth between the fourth and first quarters.

U.S. Business Inventories Up 0.6% in December

U.S. business inventories rose 0.6% in December to a seasonally adjusted $1.995 trillion, according to the Commerce Department. Economists surveyed had expected the 0.6% increase in December from the prior month.

Investors Are Winning More Treasury Auctions

Demand for government bonds is growing as investors weigh the Fed's next interest-rate moves. Domestic investors purchased a record of roughly 55% of the new U.S. government notes and bonds sold at auction in January.