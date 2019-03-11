Theresa May Secures Last-Minute Concessions from EU on Brexit Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May secured concessions from the European Union over her Brexit divorce deal Monday, in a last-minute push to head off a large-scale defeat when the British Parliament votes on the agreement Tuesday.

Powell: Revisions to Community Reinvestment Act Implementation Must 'Strengthen' Law's Mission

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was supportive of regulators' continuing efforts to improve the way they implement a 1977 law that requires federally insured banks to promote lending to borrowers in low- and moderate-income areas.

U.K. to Launch New Audit and Accounting Regulator

The U.K. watchdog that oversees accounting and auditing firms will be folded into a new regulator called the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, a move aimed at boosting the quality of a crucial industry as the country heads for its exit from the European Union.

Tech Gains Lift Stock Benchmarks

U.S. stocks climbed at the start of the week, powered by gains in the technology sector and signals that the U.S. and China were nearing a currency deal. But a drop in shares of Boeing hurt the Dow industrials.

Firms to Pay $125 Million to Clients Over Fee-Disclosure Practices

Almost 80 investment advisory firms agreed to pay back more than $125 million to clients who were steered into higher-cost mutual funds without being clearly told about cheaper versions.

White House Proposes $4.7 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2020

The White House released a $4.7 trillion budget that proposed sharply reducing spending on safety-net programs, while boosting defense and border-protection funding.

Top Oil Execs Call For Change as Climate, Technology Concerns Threaten Industry

Some of the world's top oil executives plan a call to action at a premier industry conference this week, arguing that companies need to actively address climate change and technology concerns that are scaring investors away.

European Creditors Freeze Funds for Greece as Overhauls Stall

Eurozone finance ministers delayed the release of EUR1 billion ($1.12 billion) of funding for Greece, in a sign of European concern that Athens is backing away from promised economic overhauls as elections approach.

Drop In February Inflation Expectations, N.Y. Fed Report Says

Nearly a year's worth of stability in the public's inflation expectations gave way in February, raising questions about the future of price pressures and further boosting doubt over the prospect of more Federal Reserve rate rises.

Retail Sales Rose Modestly in January

Consumer spending recovered only modestly at the start of the year, signaling a slowdown in economic growth between the fourth and first quarters.