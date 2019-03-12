May Secures Last-Minute Concessions Ahead of Crucial Brexit Vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May secured concessions from the European Union over her Brexit divorce deal Monday, in a last-minute push to head off a large-scale defeat when the British Parliament votes on the agreement Tuesday.

Europe Opens Higher on Wall Street Gains

European stocks rose at the open after tech helped Wall Street snap five straight days of losses, while the pound surged on renewed Brexit hopes.

Rubber Ducks Deeper Slump on Trade-Deal Hopes

Natural rubber prices have risen sharply since late 2018, buoyed by expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal and a recent decision by the world's largest producers to limit exports of the material.

Powell: Revisions to Community Reinvestment Act Implementation Must 'Strengthen' Law's Mission

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was supportive of regulators' continuing efforts to improve the way they implement a 1977 law that requires federally insured banks to promote lending to borrowers in low- and moderate-income areas.

U.S. Imposes Sanctions Against Venezuelan-Russian Bank

The U.S. government accused Moscow-based Evrofinance Mosnarbank of facilitating illicit transactions to benefit the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Bigger Than E*Trade: A Chinese Online Broker Soars

Bubbly Chinese stocks are back. Almost four years after an epic boom and bust, China's markets are on another roller-coaster ride, with shares in internet companies and brokerage houses among the most volatile.

U.K. to Launch New Audit and Accounting Regulator

The U.K. watchdog that oversees accounting and auditing firms will be folded into a new regulator called the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority, a move aimed at boosting the quality of a crucial industry as the country heads for its exit from the European Union.

Russia's Economic Clout in Europe Grows Despite Sanctions, Study Says

Russia is taking advantage of opaque corporate registration laws, permissive tax environments and uneven anticorruption practices to expand its economic footprint in Western Europe despite U.S. and European sanctions, according to a new report.

European Creditors Freeze Funds for Greece as Overhauls Stall

Eurozone finance ministers delayed the release of EUR1 billion ($1.12 billion) of funding for Greece, in a sign of European concern that Athens is backing away from promised economic overhauls as elections approach.

Firms to Pay $125 Million to Clients Over Fee-Disclosure Practices

Almost 80 investment advisory firms agreed to pay back more than $125 million to clients who were steered into higher-cost mutual funds without being clearly told about cheaper versions.