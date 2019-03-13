U.K. Parliament Votes Down May's Brexit Deal

British lawmakers rejected Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal for a second time, making a delay in the U.K.'s scheduled March 29 departure from the EU all but inevitable and intensifying uncertainty.

Stocks to Fall as Brexit Crisis Deepens

European shares will likely struggle for momentum at Wednesday's open as a risk-off mood grips markets, with Brexit continuing to dominate.

Brexit Deal's Failure Prolongs Corporate Uncertainty

For businesses, British lawmakers' rejection of a proposed deal on the terms of the U.K.'s exit from the European Union leaves companies as exasperated as ever.

Hong Kong Spends Nearly $700 Million to Bolster Currency

A glut of cash in Hong Kong's financial system has pushed down market interest rates, depressing the city's currency and forcing authorities to spend $692 million of foreign reserves defending its long-running link to the U.S. dollar.

SCE Pays Up in Bond Sale, Showing Impact of State Fires

Southern California Edison agreed to pay higher interest rates Tuesday to borrow money than it did last year, underscoring the continuing fallout from the wildfires that forced a rival utility into bankruptcy.

U.S.-China Trade Deal Is Getting Closer, Lighthizer Says

Negotiations to settle the trade battle between the U.S. and China are intensifying, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate panel, with both sides holding frequent talks.

EPA Moves to Expand Sale of Ethanol-Blended Gasoline

The Environmental Protection Agency released its long-awaited plan to allow expanded sales for gasoline produced with higher proportions of corn-based ethanol, an action that would help farmers at the expense of oil producers.

CERAWeek Energy Conference Roundup

Read the latest news and insight from IHSMarkit's annual CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

U.S. Army Plans to Cut Back on Legacy Gear in a Push for New Tech

The U.S. Army has proposed a 2020 budget plan that would eliminate or scale back some of its most enduring and best known equipment programs to free up money to invest in the weapons and hardware of the future.

Goldman Opens Up In-House Moneymaker to Outside Investors

A Goldman Sachs Group profit machine that has invested the bank's own money in Asian property, African startups and troubled U.S. retailers, among other ventures, is opening up to outside investors.