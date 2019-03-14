Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/14/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Waver Amid Trade, Growth Tensions

U.S. stocks flipped between gains and losses as investors continued to weigh global trade tensions and concerns about slowing economic growth. 

 
Job Slowdown Isn't Imaginary

Rising unemployment insurance claims add to evidence that the U.S. job market has softened. 

 
China's Slowdown Broadens, Despite Government Bid to Bolster Growth

Industrial activity and home sales cooled in the first two months of the year, despite a rebound in investment driven by Beijing to shore up growth. 

 
U.K. Parliament Votes to Delay Brexit as Turmoil Drags On

British lawmakers are expected to vote to delay the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, scheduled for March 29, in the latest installment in an extraordinary week for the Brexit saga. 

 
Trump's Pick for World Bank Presidency Faces Clear Path

President Trump's pick to lead the World Bank, Treasury official David Malpass, will almost certainly assume the bank's presidency this year, after the deadline for countries to nominate candidates passed with no other challengers. 

 
U.S. New-Home Sales Fell in January

Sales of new homes in the U.S. fell in January, signaling a weak start to 2019 for the troubled U.S. housing industry. 

 
Economists Cut Forecasts for Jobs, Economic Growth

Economists sharply lowered their forecasts for employment and economic growth in the first quarter in a new Wall Street Journal survey, after recent government data suggested the U.S. economy is cooling. 

 
WSJ Survey: Economists See Fed Putting Off Next Rate Increase

Economists are pushing farther out into the future their forecasts for when the Federal Reserve will next raise interest rates, and a growing number say the central bank's next move will be a rate cut. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of U.S. workers filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at a low level indicative of a historically tight labor market. 

 
U.S. Import Prices Rose In February

Import prices rose 0.6% in February from the prior month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.4% increase from January.

