03/15/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Stay on Track for Weekly Rise

Stocks edged higher and were on course to close out another week of gains despite a backdrop of mixed economic data from major global economies. 

 
U.K. Parliament Votes to Delay Brexit as Turmoil Drags On

British lawmakers on Thursday voted to delay the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, scheduled for March 29, setting the stage for a possible third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal next week. 

 
$10 Billion Corporate Debt Sale Highlights Credit Market's Recovery

The world's largest maker of car batteries is set to sell more than $10 billion worth of speculative-grade debt to fund its purchase by an investor-group led by Brookfield Business Partners, underscoring a resurgence in demand for low-rated bonds and loans. 

 
Time to Scrap 'Emerging Markets'?

With emerging stock and bond markets having matured over the past 30 years, their supposed diversification benefits are harder to see. Investors should seek out other ways to bundle their assets. 

 
China's Premier Says Economy Facing New Downward Pressure

China's government will consider cutting interest rates and banks' reserve requirement ratio to counter new downward pressure on the economy, Chinese Premier Li Keqaing said on Friday. 

 
Bank of Japan Chief Hurls Stone From Glass House

Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda made waves in the economics community after calling Modern Monetary Theory an "extreme idea." 

 
Hong Kong Must Give Critical Voices Freer Rein

The big fines that Hong Kong's market regulator imposed on four investment banks accused of slack IPO work are a start, but the city's authorities need to be more tolerant of market critics. 

 
Brexit Could Bring Changes to U.K. Sanctions Policy

Britain's exit from the European Union could bring significant changes to the country's sanctions policy. 

 
Bank of Japan Takes Gloomier View of Economy

Japan's central bank offered a bleaker picture of the economy and left its ultra-easy monetary policy on hold, but Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda cautioned against undue pessimism.

