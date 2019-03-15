Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/15/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks Head Toward Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks rose and headed toward weekly gains, as advancing technology and consumer discretionary shares helped offset losses elsewhere. 

 
Manufacturing Pullback Flashes Signs of Economic Slowdown

U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, a fresh sign that a long-predicted slowdown is hitting the U.S. economy. 

 
Trading Frenzy Ahead Thanks to 'Quadruple Witching'

Friday marks a quarterly collision traders call "quad witching," when equity and index futures and options expire. Adding to the fun, dozens of S&P indexes are set to rebalance their holdings at the end of the day. 

 
U.S. Job Openings Ticked Up to 7.58 Million in January

The number of available jobs in the U.S. edged higher to 7.58 million in January, showing still-strong demand for workers at the start of the year. 

 
U.K. Parliament Votes to Delay Brexit as Turmoil Drags On

British lawmakers on Thursday voted to delay the U.K.'s departure from the European Union, scheduled for March 29, setting the stage for a possible third vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal next week. 

 
Oil Falls as Pace of OPEC Supply Cuts Slows

Oil prices fell, pulling back from four-month highs as analysts weighed more signs that the pace of OPEC's production cuts is slowing as crude prices extend their 2019 rebound. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved in March

U.S. consumer sentiment rose at the beginning of March, a sign that consumers may be feeling more optimistic than they did to start the year. 

 
$10 Billion Corporate Debt Sale Highlights Credit Market's Recovery

The world's largest maker of car batteries is set to sell more than $10 billion worth of speculative-grade debt to fund its purchase by an investor-group led by Brookfield Business Partners, underscoring a resurgence in demand for low-rated bonds and loans. 

 
North Korea Threatens to Exit Nuclear Talks

A senior North Korean official warned that the country may suspend talks with the U.S. over its nuclear arsenal, in the latest sign of pressure on Washington. 

 
Time to Scrap 'Emerging Markets'?

With emerging stock and bond markets having matured over the past 30 years, their supposed diversification benefits are harder to see. Investors should seek out other ways to bundle their assets.

