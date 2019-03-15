ECB Official Calls for Fresh Look at Strategy, Tools

A top European Central Bank official called for a review of the ECB's strategy after its latest economic forecasts suggested it won't hit its inflation target for years, underscoring that the goals of major central banks may be unattainable amid deep changes in the global economy.

U.S. Stocks Rise, End Week With Gains

U.S. stocks rose and finished the week with gains, as rallying technology shares helped offset losses elsewhere.

Manufacturing Pullback Flashes Signs of Economic Slowdown

U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, a fresh sign that a long-predicted slowdown is hitting the U.S. economy.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved in March

U.S. consumer sentiment rose at the beginning of March, a sign that consumers may be feeling more optimistic than they did to start the year.

U.S. Job Openings Ticked Up to 7.58 Million in January

The number of available jobs in the U.S. edged higher to 7.58 million in January, showing still-strong demand for workers at the start of the year.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Fourth Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. edged down by one this week to a 10-month low of 833, Baker Hughes reported, marking the fourth week in a row that the number of oil rigs fell.

Oil Edges Lower as Pace of OPEC Supply Cuts Slows

Oil prices fell, pulling back from four-month highs as analysts weighed more signs that the pace of OPEC's production cuts is slowing as crude prices extend their 2019 rebound.

$10 Billion Corporate Debt Sale Highlights Credit Market's Recovery

The world's largest maker of car batteries is set to sell more than $10 billion worth of speculative-grade debt to fund its purchase by an investor-group led by Brookfield Business Partners, underscoring a resurgence in demand for low-rated bonds and loans.

North Korea Threatens to Exit Nuclear Talks

A senior North Korean official warned that the country may suspend talks with the U.S. over its nuclear arsenal, in the latest sign of pressure on Washington.

Time to Scrap 'Emerging Markets'?

With emerging stock and bond markets having matured over the past 30 years, their supposed diversification benefits are harder to see. Investors should seek out other ways to bundle their assets.