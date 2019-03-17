Economy Week Ahead: Housing Data, the Federal Budget and More

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on the housing market and Brazil's central bank will release a key policy decision.

Fed Could Show Greater Confidence in Extended Rate Pause

Federal officials are likely to end their meeting this week signaling little if any appetite to raise interest rates this year, part of a strategy designed to reduce the risks of a sharp slowdown in global growth.

What's Driving the Unusual Calm in Currency Markets

Things have gotten quiet in currency markets, and too quiet for some traders.

Market Rebound Reaches Crossroads After Latest Rally

Stocks and commodities are on the verge of rallying to highs that have eluded them during recent upswings, a breakthrough that investors say would likely fuel further gains.

Calpers Wants to Double Down on Private Equity

A new strategy to invest more deeply in private equity is roiling the nation's largest public pension fund.

As China Faces Slowdown, Stimulus Will Have Smaller Global Reach

China's spending spree during the global financial crisis helped pull the world economy out of recession. This time, Beijing's stimulus might not pack the same punch.

Looking for Hope in the Rubble of Value Investing

In October, WSJ columnist James Mackintosh was hopeful that a rotation out of highflying tech stocks into cheap laggards would help to support the market. He was wrong, he says.

ECB Official Calls for Fresh Look at Strategy, Tools

A top European Central Bank official called for a review of the ECB's strategy after its latest economic forecasts suggested it won't hit its inflation target for years, underscoring that the goals of major central banks may be unattainable amid deep changes in the global economy.

U.S. Stocks Rise, End Week With Gains

U.S. stocks rose and finished the week with gains, as rallying technology shares helped offset losses elsewhere.

Manufacturing Pullback Flashes Signs of Economic Slowdown

U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, a fresh sign that a long-predicted slowdown is hitting the U.S. economy.