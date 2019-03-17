Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Housing Data, the Federal Budget and More

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on the housing market and Brazil's central bank will release a key policy decision. 

 
Fed Could Show Greater Confidence in Extended Rate Pause

Federal officials are likely to end their meeting this week signaling little if any appetite to raise interest rates this year, part of a strategy designed to reduce the risks of a sharp slowdown in global growth. 

 
What's Driving the Unusual Calm in Currency Markets

Things have gotten quiet in currency markets, and too quiet for some traders. 

 
Market Rebound Reaches Crossroads After Latest Rally

Stocks and commodities are on the verge of rallying to highs that have eluded them during recent upswings, a breakthrough that investors say would likely fuel further gains. 

 
Calpers Wants to Double Down on Private Equity

A new strategy to invest more deeply in private equity is roiling the nation's largest public pension fund. 

 
As China Faces Slowdown, Stimulus Will Have Smaller Global Reach

China's spending spree during the global financial crisis helped pull the world economy out of recession. This time, Beijing's stimulus might not pack the same punch. 

 
Looking for Hope in the Rubble of Value Investing

In October, WSJ columnist James Mackintosh was hopeful that a rotation out of highflying tech stocks into cheap laggards would help to support the market. He was wrong, he says. 

 
ECB Official Calls for Fresh Look at Strategy, Tools

A top European Central Bank official called for a review of the ECB's strategy after its latest economic forecasts suggested it won't hit its inflation target for years, underscoring that the goals of major central banks may be unattainable amid deep changes in the global economy. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise, End Week With Gains

U.S. stocks rose and finished the week with gains, as rallying technology shares helped offset losses elsewhere. 

 
Manufacturing Pullback Flashes Signs of Economic Slowdown

U.S. manufacturing output declined for the second consecutive month in February, a fresh sign that a long-predicted slowdown is hitting the U.S. economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise in hopes of a dovish Fed; Vietnam leads gains
RE
03/17WORLD BANK : People Can Prosper And Thrive If Pakistan Reforms Faster
PU
03/17Japan's exports slump again on weak external demand, puts BOJ on notice
RE
03/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/17Dollar licks wounds after soft data fans bets on dovish Fed
RE
03/17U.S. AGENCIES HAVE NOT VALIDATED ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES BLACK BOX DATA : U.S. officials
RE
03/17Oil slips on economic slowdown, but OPEC-led cuts still support
RE
03/17APO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : conducts workshop on Accelerating Agribusiness Startups
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. Transportation Department probes FAA approval of 737 MAX - WSJ
2CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Eldorado Resorts, Caesars explore merger - sources
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10..
4PACIFIC EDGE LTD : PACIFIC EDGE : Cxbladder Adoption Roll-out Advances in New Zealand
5FACEBOOK : Why Video of New Zealand Massacre Can't Be Stamped Out
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.