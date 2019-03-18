Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Global Stocks Inch Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting

Global stocks started the week with gains, ahead of a meeting of the Federal Reserve when the U.S. central bank is expected to affirm its intention to keep interest rates unchanged for now. 

 
Eurozone Exports Rose for Second Month in January

Exports of goods from the eurozone rose for the second straight month in January, a fresh sign that economic growth may be steadying after a sharp slowdown in 2018. 

 
Fed Officials Wrestle With a 'Dot Plot' Dilemma

Federal Reserve officials aren't quite sure what to do about their dots. Most of them see the dot plot of individual projections for interest rates as a valuable tool, but it has increasingly contributed to investor confusion. 

 
Chip Stocks Rally Could Be in Jeopardy If Trade Deal Disappoints

Shares of chip makers are surging toward their best quarter in more than two years as U.S.-China trade tensions have thawed, but they face a critical test as a trade deal is hammered out. 

 
Oil Dips as OPEC Debates Production-Cut Timeline

Oil prices edged down, as OPEC and its allies expressed divisions over whether to continue their current production cuts through the end of the year. 

 
Startups Aim to Overhaul Trading in Treasury Bonds

Treasurys trading went electronic more than a decade ago, but the market remains bifurcated. Now, some new platforms aim to reshape the $15 trillion U.S. Treasurys market, letting investors shop around for better prices. 

 
Algeria's Political Turmoil Casts Doubt on Oil and Gas Deals

A contentious political transition in Algeria is creating uncertainty around a number of foreign investment deals in Africa's largest natural gas-producing country. 

 
OPEC, Russia Deepen Oil Output Cuts

OPEC and a group of 10 oil-producing nations led by Russia are deepening their crude production cuts, but remain split on whether the curbs should remain in place through the end of the year, officials said. 

 
China Ramps Up Spending to Boost Growth

The Chinese government accelerated spending early this year, as authorities stepped up efforts to spur economic growth, official data has shown.

