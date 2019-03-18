Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/18/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
U.K. Parliament Won't Revote on Brexit Deal, Speaker Says

Prime Minister Theresa May's battered Brexit strategy was dealt a further blow Monday after the speaker of the House of Commons unexpectedly blocked her government from putting its departure deal to lawmakers for a third vote, boosting the chances of a long delay before Britain leaves the EU. 

 
Trump Budget Relies Partly on Potentially Phantom Revenues

President Trump's budget for the next decade relies on up to $1.2 trillion in revenues that might not materialize. 

 
Trump Administration Plans Flood Insurance Overhaul

The Trump administration plans to overhaul government-subsidized flood insurance, in a sweeping proposal that could raise rates on more expensive properties and those in higher-risk areas. 

 
Bitcoin Is in the Dumps, Spreading Gloom Over Crypto World

Bitcoin is in the longest slump of its 10-year history, forcing supporters to shelve dreams of global disruption and focus on simply tightening their belts long enough to outlast the downturn. 

 
Calpers Gives New Private-Equity Plan Tentative Thumbs-Up

The national's largest pension fund is moving forward with a plan to fund two new captive private-equity vehicles. 

 
A $10 Billion Junk-Debt Sale Crosses Finish Line

Banks completed the largest sale of speculative-grade debt so far this year, allocating to investors more than $10 billion of bonds and loans to help fund the private-equity buyout of Johnson Controls International's automotive-battery business. 

 
Trump Wants a Strong Yuan-He May Get It Regardless

U.S. negotiators are concerned about another big currency depreciation offsetting any gains from a trade deal. But for the time being, market forces have been pushing the yuan in the other direction. 

 
Female Economists, in Survey, Cite Gender Discrimination

Female economists say they have been discriminated against and, in some cases, sexually assaulted by their colleagues, according to a survey by the American Economic Association. 

 
Cboe Abandons Bitcoin Futures

Cboe Global Markets has pulled the plug on bitcoin futures, the latest sign that mainstream financial firms are losing their enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies. 

 
Fed Officials Wrestle With a 'Dot Plot' Dilemma

Federal Reserve officials aren't quite sure what to do about their dots. Most of them see the dot plot of individual projections for interest rates as a valuable tool, but it has increasingly contributed to investor confusion.

