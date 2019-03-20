Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Signals No More Increases Likely This Year

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, and a majority of officials signaled they might not raise the rate at all this year.

Stocks Climb After Fed Decision

U.S. stocks rose, erasing earlier declines Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and a majority of officials signaled they might not raise them at all this year.

Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Stay for 'Substantial Period'

President Trump said Wednesday that his administration was discussing leaving tariffs in place on Chinese goods for a "substantial period of time."

Investors Fret Over Fed Rate Path Amid Mixed Data

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting, but analysts are worried that some investors are over-anticipating a dovish policy stance from the central bank.

U.K. Requests Three-Month Brexit Extension

Theresa May has asked the EU to delay the U.K.'s departure from the bloc until June 30, an extension that if approved would give the prime minister just weeks to break an impasse in Parliament.

Oil Prices Gain on Falling Supplies

Oil prices rose, boosted by government data showing an unexpected decline in U.S. supplies.

UK Inflation Inched Higher in February

Inflation in the U.K. ticked up in February, fed by higher prices for food, alcohol and video games.

U.S. Companies Cross the Atlantic for Bond Love

Companies have returned in force to the bond market following one of the weakest stretches in years. One corner of the market-U.S. companies raising money in Europe-is on a particularly strong run.

BlackRock Offers Its Lowest Ever Price for Index Mutual Fund

BlackRock is cutting the price big clients pay to invest in its largest equity index fund, a bid by the giant money manager to close the gap with cheaper rivals.

Investors Are Still Too Sunny on Ray Ban

The optics are poor in Ray Ban's leadership row. Shareholders have no other way to bet on the promising global eyewear market, but are still underplaying the drama.