Fed Leaves Rates Steady, Hints at No More 2019 Increases

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, and a majority of officials signaled they might not raise the rate at all this year.

The Fed's New 'Normal' Looks Worrisome

The Federal Reserve now believes its monetary policy is back to normal. That should worry you: if this is normal, then the Fed has precious little ammunition for when economic conditions again turn abnormal.

Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Stay for 'Substantial Period'

President Trump said that his administration was discussing leaving tariffs in place on Chinese goods for a "substantial period of time."

Brazil Central Bank Leaves Selic Rate Unchanged at 6.5%

Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at its all-time low for the eighth consecutive meeting as financial markets await the outcome of the government's efforts to get a pension overhaul proposal through Congress.

Measure of U.S. Innovation Jumped in 2018

Multifactor productivity grew 1% last year, the strongest gain since 2010, the first full year of the expansion, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

Stocks Decline After Fed Decision

U.S. stocks and Treasury yields fell after the Fed left interest rates unchanged and officials signaled they might not raise them at all this year, raising fears about a slowdown in economic growth.

Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High on Falling Supplies

Oil prices rose, boosted by government data showing an unexpected decline in U.S. supplies.

U.K. Requests Three-Month Brexit Extension

The U.K. asked the European Union to delay its departure from the bloc until June 30, but EU leaders are likely to grant such a short extension only if British Prime Minister Theresa May can win backing next week from the U.K. Parliament for her Brexit deal.

Investors Fret Over Fed Rate Path Amid Mixed Data

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting, but analysts are worried that some investors are over-anticipating a dovish policy stance from the central bank.

U.S. Companies Cross the Atlantic for Bond Love

Companies have returned in force to the bond market following one of the weakest stretches in years. One corner of the market-U.S. companies raising money in Europe-is on a particularly strong run.