News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/21/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Cautious Fed Weighs on European Stocks

European stocks opened lower after a dovish Fed spurred concerns about US growth while worries about the US-China trade dispute reemerged after comments from President Trump. 

 
Fed Leaves Rates Steady, Hints at No More 2019 Increases

The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, and a majority of officials signaled they might not raise the rate at all this year. 

 
The Fed's New 'Normal' Looks Worrisome

The Federal Reserve now believes its monetary policy is back to normal. That should worry you: if this is normal, then the Fed has precious little ammunition for when economic conditions again turn abnormal. 

 
Trump Says Tariffs on Chinese Goods Will Stay for 'Substantial Period'

President Trump said that his administration was discussing leaving tariffs in place on Chinese goods for a "substantial period of time." 

 
Bank Indonesia Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged

Bank Indonesia kept interest rates unchanged as it guards its current-account deficit. 

 
Brazil Central Bank Leaves Selic Rate Unchanged at 6.5%

Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at its all-time low for the eighth consecutive meeting as financial markets await the outcome of the government's efforts to get a pension overhaul proposal through Congress. 

 
Measure of U.S. Innovation Jumped in 2018

Multifactor productivity grew 1% last year, the strongest gain since 2010, the first full year of the expansion, the Labor Department said, as companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and Uber have changed the way people live but the innovations haven't radically boosted companies' ability to be efficient. 

 
Stocks Decline After Fed Decision

U.S. stocks and Treasury yields fell after the Fed left interest rates unchanged and officials signaled they might not raise them at all this year, raising fears about a slowdown in economic growth. 

 
Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High on Falling Supplies

Oil prices rose, boosted by government data showing an unexpected decline in U.S. supplies. 

 
U.K. Requests Three-Month Brexit Extension

The U.K. asked the European Union to delay its departure from the bloc until June 30, but EU leaders are likely to grant such a short extension only if British Prime Minister Theresa May can win backing next week from the U.K. Parliament for her Brexit deal.

Warm February helps UK retail sales keep up strength in 2019
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 271-271 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on copyright in the Digital Single Market - A8-0245/2018(271-271)
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 242-248 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on the European Regional Development Fund and on the Cohesion Fund - A8-0094/2019(242-248)
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 001-001 - REPORT on discharge in respect of the implementation of the budget of the eighth, ninth, tenth and eleventh European Development Funds for the financial year 2017 - A8-0107/2019(001-001)
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 153-162 - REPORT on the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council establishing the Creative Europe programme (2021 to 2027) and repealing Regulation (EU) No 1295/2013 - A8-0156/2019(153-162)
EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : AMENDMENTS 272-272 - REPORT on the proposal for a directive of the European Parliament and of the Council on copyright in the Digital Single Market - A8-0245/2018(272-272)
Norges Bank Raises Key Rate to 1%, Bucking Trend
Philippines central bank holds rate steady, warns on budget impasse
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
