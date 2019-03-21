Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:16am EDT
A Central Banking Domino Effect Is in Motion

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies. 

 
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher, Lifted by Tech

Technology stocks rose, pulling major indexes slightly higher as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's signal that it plans to avoid hiking interest rates further this year. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Declined in Mid-March

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the labor market's strength. 

 
Bank of England Steady as May Seeks Brexit Delay

The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady and said it still expects to begin gently nudging up borrowing costs if the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly. 

 
Philadelphia Manufacturing Activity Rebounds Though Optimism Weakens

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey's index of business activity rose to 13.7 in March from a reading of -4.1 in February. Economists polled expected a reading of 5.0 for March. 

 
Slowdown in Jumbo Mortgages Tests Banks' Postcrisis Playbook

High-end home buyers are turning cautious, a blow to banks that refocused their mortgage businesses around wealthy borrowers in the years after the financial crisis. 

 
Oil Slips From Four-Month High

U.S. oil prices retreated slightly, but remained near a four-month high above $60 a barrel after a sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories sparked a rally. 

 
U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Up Slightly in February

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose to 111.5 in February, up 0.2% from the previous month. Economists polled expected a 0.1% gain in the index. 

 
Investors Keep Puerto Rico Bonds After First Chapter of Restructuring

Investors are hanging on to bonds issued as part of Puerto Rico's massive restructuring effort, a sign of confidence in the fiscally troubled island's prospects. 

 
After Suffering Bruising Losses, Ackman Pursues Quiet Recovery

William Ackman, once an omnipresent rabble-rouser, is barely visible these days. He has told investors he is avoiding hard-to-understand companies and returning to the basics of investment analysis.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37aU.S. government sued for access to auto tariff probe report
RE
11:32aWhat we know about Boeing 737 MAX crash and what comes next
RE
11:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in Mississippi – 2018
PU
11:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in Kentucky – 2018
PU
11:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Alternative Measures of Labor Underutilization in Georgia – 2018
PU
11:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Union Members in Illinois — 2018
PU
11:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Union Members in Michigan — 2018
PU
11:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Union Members in Indiana — 2018
PU
11:25aU S POULTRY & EGG ASSOCIATION : 2019 Poultry Processor Workshop to Address Best Management Practices in First Processing, Second Processing and Further Processing
PU
11:25aABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Construction Contractors Regain Confidence in January 2019, Says ABC
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shi..
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
4HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019
5French healthcare group Stallergenes to be bought out by Bertarelli vehicle

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.