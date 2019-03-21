A Central Banking Domino Effect Is in Motion

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher, Lifted by Tech

Technology stocks rose, pulling major indexes slightly higher as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve's signal that it plans to avoid hiking interest rates further this year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined in Mid-March

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the labor market's strength.

Bank of England Steady as May Seeks Brexit Delay

The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady and said it still expects to begin gently nudging up borrowing costs if the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

Philadelphia Manufacturing Activity Rebounds Though Optimism Weakens

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey's index of business activity rose to 13.7 in March from a reading of -4.1 in February. Economists polled expected a reading of 5.0 for March.

Slowdown in Jumbo Mortgages Tests Banks' Postcrisis Playbook

High-end home buyers are turning cautious, a blow to banks that refocused their mortgage businesses around wealthy borrowers in the years after the financial crisis.

Oil Slips From Four-Month High

U.S. oil prices retreated slightly, but remained near a four-month high above $60 a barrel after a sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories sparked a rally.

U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Up Slightly in February

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose to 111.5 in February, up 0.2% from the previous month. Economists polled expected a 0.1% gain in the index.

Investors Keep Puerto Rico Bonds After First Chapter of Restructuring

Investors are hanging on to bonds issued as part of Puerto Rico's massive restructuring effort, a sign of confidence in the fiscally troubled island's prospects.

After Suffering Bruising Losses, Ackman Pursues Quiet Recovery

William Ackman, once an omnipresent rabble-rouser, is barely visible these days. He has told investors he is avoiding hard-to-understand companies and returning to the basics of investment analysis.