EU Set to Offer U.K. Brief Brexit Delay

European leaders were discussing granting British Prime Minister Theresa May a short postponement of the Brexit deadline on Thursday evening, but warned her that the U.K. risks crashing out of the European Union on Friday of next week if her divorce deal isn't approved by Parliament by then.

Bond Yields, Bank Stocks Sink as Cautious Fed Worries Investors

Benchmark Treasury yields retreated to fresh 2019 lows, a sign the Federal Reserve's caution has boosted investors' worries about the outlook for the global economy.

A Central Banking Domino Effect Is in Motion

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies.

U.S. Stocks Finish Higher, Lifted by Tech Sector

Shares of tech companies led major U.S. indexes higher, as investors warmed up again to riskier stocks again following the Federal Reserve's indication that it will hold interest rates steady this year.

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined in Mid-March

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the labor market's strength.

Bank of England Steady as May Seeks Brexit Delay

The Bank of England held its benchmark interest rate steady and said it still expects to begin gently nudging up borrowing costs if the U.K.'s exit from the European Union goes smoothly.

Philadelphia Manufacturing Activity Rebounds Though Optimism Weakens

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey's index of business activity rose to 13.7 in March from a reading of -4.1 in February. Economists polled expected a reading of 5.0 for March.

Slowdown in Jumbo Mortgages Tests Banks' Postcrisis Playbook

High-end home buyers are turning cautious, a blow to banks that refocused their mortgage businesses around wealthy borrowers in the years after the financial crisis.

Oil Prices Slip After Hitting 2019 High

U.S. oil prices slipped Thursday but remained near this year's highs amid falling crude-oil inventories and dovish signals from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Leading Economic Indicators Up Slightly in February

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index rose to 111.5 in February, up 0.2% from the previous month. Economists polled expected a 0.1% gain in the index.