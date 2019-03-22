Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/22/2019 | 01:16am EDT
EU Agrees to Short Brexit Delay

European leaders agreed to allow Prime Minister Theresa May to postpone the Brexit deadline beyond next week, but warned the U.K. could still crash out of the trade bloc in mid-April unless the British political stalemate over the withdrawal agreement was broken. 

 
U.S. Tightens North Korea Sanctions After Failed Summit

The Trump administration took its first steps to tighten economic sanctions on North Korea since last month's summit meeting in Hanoi by listing two Chinese shipping companies as sanctions violators. 

 
Treasury Department Accuses North Korea of Evading U.S. Sanctions

North Korea continues to import petroleum and export coal in defiance of U.S. and United Nations sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said, as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remain stalled. 

 
Services Data Point to Sharper Slowdown

Americans' spending on services slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, suggesting the economy lost more momentum at the end of 2018 than previously believed. 

 
Bitcoin Futures Launch Hits Regulatory Snag

A plan by New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange to launch the first physically-settled bitcoin futures contract has hit a regulatory snag. 

 
Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries

Lender stocks fell broadly Thursday, their second straight day of declines, after the Federal Reserve signaled caution on U.S. economic growth. 

 
A Central Banking Domino Effect Is in Motion

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies. 

 
Bond Yields, Bank Stocks Sink as Cautious Fed Worries Investors

Benchmark Treasury yields touched fresh 2019 intraday lows, a sign the Federal Reserve's caution has boosted investors' worries about the outlook for the global economy. 

 
Slowdown in Jumbo Mortgages Tests Banks' Postcrisis Playbook

High-end home buyers are turning cautious, a blow to banks that refocused their mortgage businesses around wealthy borrowers in the years after the financial crisis. 

 
U.S. Stocks Finish Higher, Lifted by Tech Sector

Shares of tech companies led major U.S. indexes higher, as investors warmed up again to riskier stocks again following the Federal Reserve's indication that it will hold interest rates steady this year.

