Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Markets Hold Steady After Brexit Delay

Global stocks were mostly flat after European Union leaders agreed to a short Brexit delay, while investors weighed further signs of a sluggish global economy. 

 
EU Agrees to Short Brexit Delay

European leaders agreed to allow Prime Minister Theresa May to postpone the Brexit deadline beyond next week, but warned the U.K. could still crash out of the trade bloc in mid-April unless the British political stalemate over the withdrawal agreement was broken. 

 
U.S. Tightens North Korea Sanctions After Failed Summit

The Trump administration took its first steps to tighten economic sanctions on North Korea since last month's summit meeting in Hanoi by listing two Chinese shipping companies as sanctions violators. 

 
Treasury Department Accuses North Korea of Evading U.S. Sanctions

North Korea continues to import petroleum and export coal in defiance of U.S. and United Nations sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said, as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remain stalled. 

 
Services Data Point to Sharper Slowdown

Americans' spending on services slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, suggesting the economy lost more momentum at the end of 2018 than previously believed. 

 
Bitcoin Futures Launch Hits Regulatory Snag

A plan by New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange to launch the first physically-settled bitcoin futures contract has hit a regulatory snag. 

 
Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries

Lender stocks fell broadly Thursday, their second straight day of declines, after the Federal Reserve signaled caution on U.S. economic growth. 

 
A Central Banking Domino Effect Is in Motion

Abrupt changes in the policies of the world's largest central banks have rippled through smaller economies, leaving them with the prospect of low and even negative interest rates for years to come despite having mostly healthy economies. 

 
Bond Yields, Bank Stocks Sink as Cautious Fed Worries Investors

Benchmark Treasury yields touched fresh 2019 intraday lows, a sign the Federal Reserve's caution has boosted investors' worries about the outlook for the global economy. 

 
Slowdown in Jumbo Mortgages Tests Banks' Postcrisis Playbook

High-end home buyers are turning cautious, a blow to banks that refocused their mortgage businesses around wealthy borrowers in the years after the financial crisis.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : African Free Trade is almost here, delegates to ECA's 52nd Session rejoice
PU
05:53aEuro zone business growth worse than expected in March - PMI
RE
05:45aANALYSIS : Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Shows His Flexible Side
DJ
05:44aLloyd's of London CEO sees success in 2019
RE
05:30aDebenhams warns restructuring could wipe out shareholders
RE
05:30aIOM INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION : Earthworm Foundation to Study Journeys of Migrant Workers in Malaysia's Palm Oil Industry
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:01aEUROZONE : Flash Manufacturing PMI worse than estimates at 47.6
05:01aEUROZONE : Flash Services PMI as estimates at 52.7
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
3BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank top management gets bonuses for first time in four years
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.