News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/22/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Stocks Edge Lower Amid Economic Worry

Global stocks turned lower as investors weighed fresh signs of sluggish economic growth, with Wall Street projected to fall at the open. 

 
EU Agrees to Short Brexit Delay

European leaders agreed to allow Prime Minister Theresa May to postpone the Brexit deadline beyond next week, but warned the U.K. could still crash out of the trade bloc in mid-April unless the British political stalemate over the withdrawal agreement was broken. 

 
Eurozone PMI Fall Signals Deeper Slowdown

The eurozone economy's weak streak is likely to have continued into the first quarter, with surveys of purchasing managers pointing to a further slowdown in activity during March after tentative signs of a rebound earlier in the year. 

 
Stronger Dollar Weighs on Oil

Oil prices edged down on the back of a firmer U.S. dollar, even as both leading benchmarks held near year-to-date highs. 

 
Look for Gray Rhinos, Not Black Swans, in China's Financial Zoo

The main risk to the country's financial system isn't unpredictable black swans, but the threats everyone knows about. 

 
Short-Selling Ban on Fintech Giant Agitates Investors

An unusual ban on bets against shares in one of Europe's most valuable financial-technology companies is due to be lifted in April, reopening a battle between investors and regulators over when curbing short sellers is appropriate. 

 
An Answer to a SALT-y Tax Problem You Didn't Know You Had

The U.S. tax overhaul limited the deduction of state and local taxes. Here's what that means for your state tax refund. 

 
Treasury Department Accuses North Korea of Evading U.S. Sanctions

North Korea continues to import petroleum and export coal in defiance of U.S. and United Nations sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said, as nuclear negotiations between the two countries remain stalled. 

 
Services Data Point to Sharper Slowdown

Americans' spending on services slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, suggesting the economy lost more momentum at the end of 2018 than previously believed. 

 
Bitcoin Futures Launch Hits Regulatory Snag

A plan by New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange to launch the first physically-settled bitcoin futures contract has hit a regulatory snag.

