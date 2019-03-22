Stocks, Bond Yields Sink on Global Economic Concerns

Global stocks and bond yields slid as weak manufacturing data deepened investors' anxiety about the health of the world economy. In one warning sign, a closely watched yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007.

Trump Offers Fed Board Position to Ex-Campaign Adviser Moore

President Trump said he intends to nominate former campaign adviser Stephen Moore to serve on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors.

Fed Reserve Payments to U.S. Treasury Declined in 2018

Federal Reserve payments to the U.S. Treasury went down last year, the central bank said Friday.

Oil Falls Alongside Stocks on Global Economy Fears

Oil prices fell sharply, erasing much of the week's earlier gains, as renewed worries over the health of the global economy pushed stock markets lower and reduced appetite for riskier assets such as commodities.

U.S. Sanctions Hit Iran's Oil Lifeline to Syria

U.S. sanctions have cut off Iranian oil shipments to Syria, taking an unprecedented toll on a flow of crude that had persisted in the face of long-term international restrictions and helped sustain the Assad regime through years of civil war.

May Faces Likely Rebellion After EU's Brexit Ultimatum

Fresh from a difficult summit with EU leaders, Theresa May faces the defining weeks of her leadership, as she comes under growing pressure to seal a Brexit agreement and quell a rebellion in Parliament.

Canadian Canola Gets Entangled in China Diplomatic Dispute

Canada's canola growers say Chinese importers have stopped buying their canola seed, putting billions in sales at risk as a diplomatic spat between Ottawa and Beijing deepens.

U.S. Existing Home Sales Jumped 11.8% in February

Sales of previously owned homes rose 11.8% in February, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates eased.

Mexican Inflation Held Steady in Early March

Mexican consumer prices rose moderately in the first half of March, leaving the annual inflation rate little changed from the previous month.

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rise in January

U.S. wholesalers restocked in January at the fastest pace since late 2012, jumping a seasonally adjusted 1.2% from December to $669.87 billion.