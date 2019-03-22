Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks, Bond Yields Sink on Global Economic Concerns

Global stocks and bond yields slid as weak manufacturing data deepened investors' anxiety about the health of the world economy. In one warning sign, a closely watched yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007. 

 
Trump Offers Fed Board Position to Ex-Campaign Adviser Moore

President Trump said he intends to nominate former campaign adviser Stephen Moore to serve on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. 

 
Fed Reserve Payments to U.S. Treasury Declined in 2018

Federal Reserve payments to the U.S. Treasury went down last year, the central bank said Friday. 

 
Oil Falls Alongside Stocks on Global Economy Fears

Oil prices fell sharply, erasing much of the week's earlier gains, as renewed worries over the health of the global economy pushed stock markets lower and reduced appetite for riskier assets such as commodities. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Hit Iran's Oil Lifeline to Syria

U.S. sanctions have cut off Iranian oil shipments to Syria, taking an unprecedented toll on a flow of crude that had persisted in the face of long-term international restrictions and helped sustain the Assad regime through years of civil war. 

 
May Faces Likely Rebellion After EU's Brexit Ultimatum

Fresh from a difficult summit with EU leaders, Theresa May faces the defining weeks of her leadership, as she comes under growing pressure to seal a Brexit agreement and quell a rebellion in Parliament. 

 
Canadian Canola Gets Entangled in China Diplomatic Dispute

Canada's canola growers say Chinese importers have stopped buying their canola seed, putting billions in sales at risk as a diplomatic spat between Ottawa and Beijing deepens. 

 
U.S. Existing Home Sales Jumped 11.8% in February

Sales of previously owned homes rose 11.8% in February, a sign that demand for housing picked up as mortgage rates eased. 

 
Mexican Inflation Held Steady in Early March

Mexican consumer prices rose moderately in the first half of March, leaving the annual inflation rate little changed from the previous month. 

 
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Rise in January

U.S. wholesalers restocked in January at the fastest pace since late 2012, jumping a seasonally adjusted 1.2% from December to $669.87 billion.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : launches pilot phase of Adaptation Benefits Mechanism
PU
01:40pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Energy stakeholders call for new financing mechanisms to support off-grid and mini-grid connectivity in Africa
PU
01:40pIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Two ICGA Members Awarded AgGrad's 30 Under 30
PU
01:29pChina's Xi looks to strengthen Italian ties, evokes ancient trade routes
RE
01:28pChina's Xi looks to strengthen Italian ties, evokes ancient trade routes
RE
01:26pSTOXX EUROPE 600 : Oil slips further from 2019 highs on demand worries
RE
01:26pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007, Underlining Recession Worries
DJ
01:19pWall St. tumbles as weak factory data fuels slowdown worries
RE
01:18pBritain extends deadline to surrender EU carbon permits
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : plays down compliance issues after shares drop
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Trump - China trade deal likely; automakers can avoid tariffs with U.S. plants
4Tesla's Musk tells employees vehicle deliveries 'primary priority' near end of first quarter
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.