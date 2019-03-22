Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/22/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Robert Mueller's Report on Trump-Russia Investigation Is Delivered to Attorney General Barr

Special counsel Robert Mueller presented his long-awaited report to the Justice Department on Friday, ending his nearly two-year investigation that has roiled the Trump presidency and likely setting up a political battle over what he has found. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields Fall on Global Economic Concerns

Global stocks and bond yields slumped as weak manufacturing data deepened investors' anxiety about the health of the world economy. 

 
Fed's Bullard Sees No Need for Rate Move

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he is mindful of the negative signal bond markets are sending about the economic outlook, although he remains optimistic about growth and hiring. 

 
Commodities, Materials Stocks Are Hit Hard on Growth Worries

Materials sensitive to global growth and shares of commodity producers were among the market's worst performers as the world economy showed more signs of slowing. 

 
Trump Offers Fed Board Position to Ex-Campaign Adviser Moore

President Trump said he would nominate former campaign adviser Stephen Moore for the Fed board of governors, which would place a fierce critic of the central bank's leadership inside the consensus-oriented institution. 

 
Fed Reserve Payments to U.S. Treasury Declined in 2018

Federal Reserve payments to the U.S. Treasury went down last year, the central bank said Friday. 

 
Oil Slides With Stocks Amid Global Economy Fears

Oil prices were dragged lower Friday by a tumbling stock market and mounting worries about the global economy. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls to Lowest in 11 Months

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by nine in the past week to 824, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Hit Iran's Oil Lifeline to Syria

U.S. sanctions have cut off Iranian oil shipments to Syria, taking an unprecedented toll on a flow of crude that persisted in the face of international restrictions and helped sustain the Assad regime. 

 
May Faces Likely Rebellion After EU's Brexit Ultimatum

Fresh from a difficult summit with EU leaders, Theresa May faces the defining weeks of her leadership, as she comes under growing pressure to seal a Brexit agreement and quell a rebellion in Parliament.

