Economy Week Ahead: New U.S. Housing and Trade Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on the housing construction and the trade deficit, and the European Union will release its monthly survey of eurozone business and consumer confidence.

Insurance Regulators Move to Close Loopholes

Insurance regulators are moving to plug legal loopholes used by a North Carolina insurance-company owner who lent at least $2 billion from his insurers to his personal enterprises.

Theresa May Faces Growing Dissatisfaction Over Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing fresh questions about whether she can stay in office long enough to see Brexit through as lawmakers enter another critical week of decisions over the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

Stock Market Rally Trips on Global Growth Fears

Global stocks and bond yields are facing fresh pressure as a recent soft patch in data spurs debate over whether the global economy is in the midst of a temporary dip, or headed toward a more serious downturn.

Inverted Yield Curve Is Telling Investors What They Already Know

The market's most-reliable recession indicator is finally flashing red.

China's Huge Bond Market Is Coming to an ETF Near You Soon

China is becoming harder for investors to ignore and may soon be home to the world's second-largest bond market.

Aided by Strong Economy, U.S. Labor Force Beats Forecasts

The U.S. labor-force participation rate has defied predictions of demographic-driven declines thanks to a strong economy that is pulling in and retaining more workers.

Saudi Arabia's Economic Overhaul Is Backfiring

A sweeping effort to diversify the Saudi kingdom's oil-dependent economy is creating new problems, as Saudis and their businesses begin to feel the pain of an uncertain transition.

Fed's Bostic Warns Rates Can Go Up or Down From Here

Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic said all options are open for the central bank when it comes to interest-rate policy.

Robert Mueller's Report on Trump-Russia Investigation Is Delivered to Attorney General Barr

Special counsel Robert Mueller presented his long-awaited report to the Justice Department on Friday, ending his nearly two-year investigation that has roiled the Trump presidency and likely setting up a political battle over what he has found.