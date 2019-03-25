Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/25/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Stocks Drop on Global Growth Worries

Global stock markets fell at the start of the week on mounting concerns that weakening growth around the world could undermine this year's rally. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: New U.S. Housing and Trade Data

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see fresh data on the housing construction and the trade deficit, and the European Union will release its monthly survey of eurozone business and consumer confidence. 

 
Fed's Evans Says Policy Will Be Dependent on Data

Chicago Federal Reserve leader Charles Evans said Monday all options are on the table for monetary policy right now in an uncertain world. 

 
PBOC Governor Vows to Further Open up Financial Sector

China central bank Governor Yi Gang said Beijing would further open up its financial sector to welcome more foreign investors and offered them the same treatment as their domestic counterparts. 

 
Mueller Doesn't Find Trump Campaign Conspired With Russia

The special counsel didn't establish that President Trump's 2016 campaign "conspired or coordinated with" Russia to interfere in that year's U.S. presidential election, but his report left unresolved questions about obstruction of justice, according to a summary by Attorney General William Barr. 

 
Insurance Regulators Move to Close Loopholes

Insurance regulators are moving to plug legal loopholes used by a North Carolina insurance-company owner who lent at least $2 billion from his insurers to his personal enterprises. 

 
Theresa May Faces Growing Dissatisfaction Over Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing fresh questions about whether she can stay in office long enough to see Brexit through as lawmakers enter another critical week of decisions over the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. 

 
Stock Market Rally Trips on Global Growth Fears

Global stocks and bond yields are facing fresh pressure as a recent soft patch in data spurs debate over whether the global economy is in the midst of a temporary dip, or headed toward a more serious downturn. 

 
Inverted Yield Curve Is Telling Investors What They Already Know

The market's most-reliable recession indicator is finally flashing red. 

 
China's Huge Bond Market Is Coming to an ETF Near You Soon

China is becoming harder for investors to ignore and may soon be home to the world's second-largest bond market.

