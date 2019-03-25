Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/25/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Moore Says Fed's Pivot Validates Criticism of Rate Increases

Former Trump campaign adviser Stephen Moore, the president's latest pick for a Fed board seat, said the central bank's recent policy pivot shows that he was right to criticize its December interest-rate increase. 

 
Stocks Stabilize After Selloff

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched higher Monday, showing signs of stabilizing after a bruising end-of-week selloff. 

 
Canada Links Trade-Deal Approval to Steel Tariffs

Canada's foreign minister indicated the government might delay ratification of the revised North American free-trade deal until the Trump administration lifts its steel and aluminum tariffs against Canadian metals. 

 
U.K.'s May Hopes Third Time's a Charm for Brexit Plan

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said the government will oppose efforts by lawmakers to wrest control of the Brexit process. 

 
Banks Get Break on Hedging

Banks will be able to more easily hedge against the risks of the loans they originate without triggering stricter regulatory requirements, under rule changes made Monday. 

 
Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said Monday the central bank may yet raise rates this year even as risks around the outlook have risen. 

 
What's Behind Collapsing Bond Yields

Lower rate expectations from the Federal Reserve are playing a role in sliding yields, but so are investors' fears of getting hit by the unexpected. 

 
Thinning Liquidity in Key Futures Market Worries Traders

A retreat by traders from E-mini S&P 500 futures, an important corner of the U.S. financial system where over $200 billion changes hands daily, has some worried it could make the stock market more susceptible to shocks. 

 
U.S. Crude Edges Lower on Demand Fears

U.S. oil prices edged lower, falling for the second consecutive session as fears about a global economic slowdown gripped markets and stoked jitters about lower fuel consumption. 

 
German Business Mood Brightens Despite Bleaker Manufacturing Outlook

German business sentiment picked up in March following six straight months of decline, and despite another drop in manufacturers' expectations.

