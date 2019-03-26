Global Stocks Regain Ground
Stocks ticked up, extending a moderate rebound after a sharp selloff late last week.
Samsung Sings the Chip-Making Blues
Samsung's first-quarter profit warning should serve as a red flag to investors assuming the chip market will improve this year.
U.K. Parliament Votes to Take Control of Brexit From May
Britain's Parliament moved to pry control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Theresa May, forcing votes on alternatives to her unpopular plan to extract the U.K. from the European Union.
Canada Links Trade-Deal Approval to Steel Tariffs
Canada's foreign minister indicated the government might delay ratification of the revised North American free-trade deal until the Trump administration lifts its steel and aluminum tariffs against Canadian metals.
Oil Prices Climb on Tightening Supply
Oil investors were bullish on OPEC-led supply cuts and outages in Iran and Venezuela as a result of U.S. sanctions.
German Consumer Sentiment Seen Falling
German consumer sentiment is set to fall in April after a downwardly revised March reading, market research group GfK said.
Apple Doesn't Have Prime's Number
Apple's extravagant unveiling of AppleTV+ unveiled very little, so what are we to make of this newest entrant into the fiercely competitive and crowded streaming race?
Dutch Pension Fund Invests $6.6B in Sustainable Index
Dutch pension fund Pensioenfonds Detailhandel is moving 5.8 billion euros, or $6.6 billion, into a sustainable portfolio that tracks an index it created with FTSE Russell and BlackRock.
Apple's Hardest Upsell Yet
New TV, news and game services aim to draw more business from existing users.
Fed's Rosengren: Fed Balance Sheet Cuts Didn't Cause Late 2018 Market Woes
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday the central bank's ongoing balance sheet drawdown wasn't the cause of financial market volatility into the closing months of last year.