News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/26/2019 | 07:17am EDT
Global Stocks Regain Ground

Stocks ticked up, extending a moderate rebound after a sharp selloff late last week. 

 
Samsung Sings the Chip-Making Blues

Samsung's first-quarter profit warning should serve as a red flag to investors assuming the chip market will improve this year. 

 
U.K. Parliament Votes to Take Control of Brexit From May

Britain's Parliament moved to pry control of the Brexit process away from Prime Minister Theresa May, forcing votes on alternatives to her unpopular plan to extract the U.K. from the European Union. 

 
Canada Links Trade-Deal Approval to Steel Tariffs

Canada's foreign minister indicated the government might delay ratification of the revised North American free-trade deal until the Trump administration lifts its steel and aluminum tariffs against Canadian metals. 

 
Oil Prices Climb on Tightening Supply

Oil investors were bullish on OPEC-led supply cuts and outages in Iran and Venezuela as a result of U.S. sanctions. 

 
German Consumer Sentiment Seen Falling

German consumer sentiment is set to fall in April after a downwardly revised March reading, market research group GfK said. 

 
Apple Doesn't Have Prime's Number

Apple's extravagant unveiling of AppleTV+ unveiled very little, so what are we to make of this newest entrant into the fiercely competitive and crowded streaming race? 

 
Dutch Pension Fund Invests $6.6B in  Sustainable Index

Dutch pension fund Pensioenfonds Detailhandel is moving 5.8 billion euros, or $6.6 billion, into a sustainable portfolio that tracks an index it created with FTSE Russell and BlackRock. 

 
Apple's Hardest Upsell Yet

New TV, news and game services aim to draw more business from existing users. 

 
Fed's Rosengren: Fed Balance Sheet Cuts Didn't Cause Late 2018 Market Woes

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Monday the central bank's ongoing balance sheet drawdown wasn't the cause of financial market volatility into the closing months of last year.

