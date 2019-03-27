Theresa May Vows to Resign to Get Brexit Deal Through

British Prime Minister Theresa May sought to salvage her beleaguered plan to leave the European Union by pledging Wednesday to quit if the deal is passed.

Fed Officials Push Back on Market's Rate-Cut Belief

Some Federal Reserve officials are saying it is too soon to consider cutting U.S. interest rates, despite rising market speculation of such a move because of slowing global growth and signals of trouble from the bond market.

Ten-Year Yield Drops Below 2.4%, Hitting Fresh Lows

U.S. stocks fell slightly, as another drop in Treasury yields indicated that worries linger about the health of the global economy.

Turkey's Heavy-Handed Crackdown on Currency Speculators

Restrictions on borrowing have stabilized the lira, but at further cost to Turkey's credibility as a place to invest.

Oil Declines as U.S. Crude Inventories Rise Unexpectedly

Crude prices declined after the Energy Information Administration's weekly oil report showed an unexpected 2.8-million-barrel jump in crude-oil inventories amid a sharp slowdown in refining activity.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed Sharply in January

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in January as exports edged higher while imports declined, reflecting volatile trade dynamics with China amid tariff negotiations by the Trump administration.

Turkish Markets in Turmoil as Key Elections Loom

The turbulence in Turkey's financial system spread with stocks falling sharply and borrowing costs rising, as the government denied it had attempted to block foreign investors from betting against the currency.

Russian Money Laundering Scandal Spreads to Sweden

Police raided the headquarters of Swedbank as it faces suspicions of illegally tipping off shareholders that a TV report would accuse the lender of helping launder billions of dollars in illicit funds from Russia.

Rates Are Low Again. Where Should You Put Your Cash?

The Fed's recent halt on interest-rate increases is a disappointment to savers. But financial advisers and investment strategists say there are still opportunities for those seeking yield.

U.S. Current Account Gap Widened in Fourth Quarter

The U.S. current-account deficit widened to a seasonally adjusted $134.38 billion in the fourth quarter from a revised $126.6 billion in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.