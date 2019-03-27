Theresa May's Vow to Resign Doesn't Yield Brexit Breakthrough

British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to quit in a bid to salvage her beleaguered plan to leave the European Union, confirming her lame-duck status and setting off a period of intense politicking among her potential successors.

Fed in Good Place for Wait-and-See Monetary Policy, Official Says

Kansas City Federal Reserve leader Esther George offered support Wednesday for the central bank's plans to hold rates steady for now and offered no clues about what she wants to happen with monetary policy in the future.

Trump to Seek Overhaul of Housing-Finance System

President Trump directed his administration to begin drafting plans to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce the government's footprint in housing finance.

Company Repatriations of Cash Surged, Then Moderated in 2018

U.S. companies more than quadrupled the amount of foreign earnings they sent home in 2018 following enactment of a tax-law overhaul in late 2017.

Turkey's Heavy-Handed Crackdown on Currency Speculators

Restrictions on borrowing have stabilized the lira, but at further cost to Turkey's credibility as a place to invest.

U.S. Stocks Drop on Global Growth Concerns

U.S. stocks fell along with Treasury yields as worries about the global economy lingered.

Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise Unexpectedly

Oil prices fell because of an unanticipated increase in U.S. inventories of crude oil amid a sharp slowdown in refining activity.

Fed Officials Push Back on Market's Rate-Cut Belief

Some Federal Reserve officials are saying it is too soon to consider cutting U.S. interest rates, despite rising market speculation of such a move because of slowing global growth and signals of trouble from the bond market.

Russian Money Laundering Scandal Spreads to Sweden

Police raided the headquarters of Swedbank as it faces suspicions of illegally tipping off shareholders that a TV report would accuse the lender of helping launder billions of dollars in illicit funds from Russia.

Turkish Markets in Turmoil as Key Elections Loom

The turbulence in Turkey's financial system spread with stocks falling sharply and borrowing costs rising, as the government denied it had attempted to block foreign investors from betting against the currency.