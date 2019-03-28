Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:16am EDT
European Shares to Struggle for Momentum

European stocks are seen shackled as the bond rally continues on global growth worries and with Brexit at stalemate. 

 
May Offers to Resign as Lawmakers Fail to Break Brexit Impasse

British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to quit in a bid to salvage her beleaguered plan to leave the European Union, confirming her lame-duck status and setting off a period of intense politicking among her potential successors. 

 
Fed in Good Place for Wait-and-See Monetary Policy, Official Says

Kansas City Federal Reserve leader Esther George offered support Wednesday for the central bank's plans to hold rates steady for now and offered no clues about what she wants to happen with monetary policy in the future. 

 
The Missing Chinese Bond Apocalypse

The last time Chinese industrial profits dropped sharply, big state-owned bond defaults rocked global and domestic markets. Is more of the same on the way? 

 
Trump to Seek Overhaul of Housing-Finance System

President Trump directed his administration to begin drafting plans to overhaul Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce the government's footprint in housing finance. 

 
Company Repatriations of Cash Surged, Then Moderated in 2018

U.S. companies more than quadrupled the amount of foreign earnings they sent home in 2018 following enactment of a tax-law overhaul in late 2017. 

 
Turkey's Heavy-Handed Crackdown on Currency Speculators

Restrictions on borrowing have stabilized the lira, but at further cost to Turkey's credibility as a place to invest. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drop on Global Growth Concerns

U.S. stocks fell along with Treasury yields as worries about the global economy lingered. 

 
Oil Drops as U.S. Inventories Rise Unexpectedly

Oil prices fell because of an unanticipated increase in U.S. inventories of crude oil amid a sharp slowdown in refining activity. 

 
Fed Officials Push Back on Market's Rate-Cut Belief

Some Federal Reserve officials are saying it is too soon to consider cutting U.S. interest rates, despite rising market speculation of such a move because of slowing global growth and signals of trouble from the bond market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:32aKey euro zone inflation expectation gauge hits lowest since September 2016
RE
05:31aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : remains the largest venture debt provider in the EU
PU
05:31aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Industrial Profits decreased in the First Two Months of 2019
PU
05:16aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/28 China, Luxembourg to deepen cooperation
PU
05:16aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Business Confidence Rises for Q1 and Q2 2019
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aIn first vote since Turkey's crisis, Erdogan could lose capital city
RE
05:05aCamera Photo Recovery Becomes Easier with Recoverit Photo Recovery Software
SE
05:02aKenyan shilling strengthens against the dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : – Notice Convening Ordinary General Meeting

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.